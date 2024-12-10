Join a First Day Hike on New Year’s Day

DES MOINES – What’s the best way to spend New Year’s Day? Take a First Day Hike in an Iowa state park or forest!

More than 40 parks are hosting either a guided group hike or suggesting a self-guided hike. Hikers can expect to be surrounded by the quiet beauty of nature in winter, and experience spectacular views, beautiful settings and the cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks.

“We are excited to host First Day Hikes again, helping visitors experience Iowa state parks and forests year-round,” said Sherry Arntzen, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau. “These hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family.”

Staff and volunteers will lead free, guided First Day Hikes in 26 participating state parks. Some hikes will include wildlife viewing and hot beverages. Hikes will average one to two miles, or longer, depending on location.

Details about the hikes can be found at www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes. To see a comprehensive national map of First Day Hikes, visit www.stateparks.org