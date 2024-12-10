Ledges “State of the Park” Address to be held in Boone

BOONE – Tens of thousands of campers, creek stompers, and other park patrons celebrated the centennial anniversary of Ledges State Park throughout 2024. To wrap up the year, staff from the park will host their annual open house at 6 p.m., Dec. 19 at Boone City Hall Auditorium, 923 Eighth Street, in Boone. A short presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event will be highlighted by an overview of the draft Ledges State Park Forest Stewardship Plan. Public comments on the plan are encouraged as park staff seek to incorporate public opinion into it.

“This plan was drafted by our district forester from years of forest data collection. It was reviewed by professionals within the DNR and is now ready for public review. As custodians of the park, we want to be the best stewards of the forest resource and this plan allows us to do just that,” said Andy Bartlett, park manager for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at Ledges State Park.

Information and displays on events, projects, and changes coming to Ledges in 2025 will also be displayed. Friends of the Ledges members will be present to provide information on membership and ways to get involved with their group and the park.

Any person with special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments who wishes to participate in the public meeting should promptly contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov to advise of specific needs.

If you need assistance in a language other than English, contact DNR at Ledges@dnr.iowa.gov or civilrights@dnr.iowa.gov; or by telephone at 515-432-1852 at least seven days before the event.

Si necesita ayuda en un idioma que no sea inglés, comuníquese con el DNR al Ledges@dnr.iowa.gov o civilrights@dnr.iowa.gov; o por teléfono a 515-432-1852 al menos siete días antes del evento.