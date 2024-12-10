The first European Climate Risk Assessment (EUCRA) is a comprehensive assessment of the major climate risks facing Europe today and in the future. It identifies 36 climate risks that threaten our energy and food security, ecosystems, infrastructure, water resources, financial systems, and people’s health. Many of these risks have already reached critical levels and can become catastrophic without urgent and decisive action. SEI researchers contributed to the chapters below: Frida Lager & Richard Klein , Chapter 6: Food production and food security

, Chapter 6: Food production and food security Richard Klein , Chapter 12: Large-scale flooding

, Chapter 12: Large-scale flooding Mikael A. Mikaelsson , Chapter 16: Disruption of international supply chains

, Chapter 16: Disruption of international supply chains Paul Watkiss & Mikael A. Mikaelsson , Chapter 17: Financial crisis and instability

, Chapter 17: Financial crisis and instability Mikael A. Mikaelsson , Chapter 18: Synthesis: Major climate risks for Europe

, Chapter 18: Synthesis: Major climate risks for Europe Sarah Dickin, Frida Lager & Annette Löf , Chapter 19: Social justice and cohesion

, Chapter 19: Social justice and cohesion Mikael A. Mikaelsson & Paul Watkiss , Chapter 20: EU adaptation policies and risk ownership

, Chapter 20: EU adaptation policies and risk ownership Mikael A. Mikaelsson & Paul Watkiss, Chapter 21: Priorities for action

