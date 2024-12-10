SCAN CEO Dr. Sachin Jain Named One of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for the Second Consecutive Year

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan are proud to announce that for the second consecutive year its CEO, Dr. Sachin H. Jain, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare , ranking 46th.This prestigious recognition acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact. Dr. Jain has made the list before, ranking 36th in 2018 and 66th in 2023.“I am truly honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare at a dynamic time in the industry,” said Dr. Jain.“I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to improving healthcare for older adults and their families—work that continues to inspire and motivate me.”“Our list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflects the important contributions of the men and women who have helped shape the industry in 2024,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “They come from all corners of the industry and their leadership has been felt from the doctor’s office to Capitol Hill. We look forward to these honorees continuing to wield their influence to protect and improve patient care.”Throughout his career, Dr. Jain has served as a thought leader and notable healthcare industry voice, calling for action and reform to improve healthcare systems and the healthcare experience for older adults and their families.In 2024, Dr. Jain made the pivotal decision to sue the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services over changes to the Medicare Advantage STARS program. The successful lawsuit resulted in $250M in additional revenue for SCAN and led CMS to recalculate star ratings for all Medicare Advantage plans, resulting in over $1 billion in additional payments to health plans nationwide.In addition to the successful lawsuit, SCAN achieved significant milestones in its 47-year history under Dr. Jain’s leadership.• Growth and Expansion: SCAN expanded its footprint into New Mexico. To date, SCAN serves more than 277,000 older adults in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico.• Focus on Dual Eligible Older Adults: SCAN Embrace (HMO I-SNP), SCAN’s institutional special needs plan (I-SNP) that serves older adults eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, became the fastest-growing I-SNP in the country with over 3,000 members.• Population Plan Success: SCAN’s pioneering population-specific Medicare Advantage plans, SCAN Affirm (HMO), the first MA plan for LGBTQ+ older adults, and SCAN Inspired (HMO), which meets the needs of older women, exceeded growth expectations. *• Diversification: myPlace Health, an integrated care delivery organization launched by SCAN Group and Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA) to provide personalized care through the PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model, opened its first care center serving PACE-eligible seniors within its 95-zip code service area in Los Angeles, California.Earlier this year, SCAN Health Plan received a 4.5-Star rating from CMS, making it the only plan in California to have received a 4.5-star rating for seven of the past eight years and 4-Star+ rating for twelve consecutive years. **SCAN was also named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 list of the Best Medicare Advantage Companies in California and Nevada.In addition, SCAN Health Plan, was named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list for 2024, two years in a row, and to the 2024’s Diversity Leader Organizations. SCAN was also named as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials List and Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Parents List for 2024 and honored by Great Place To Work and PEOPLE magazine as one of the 2024 Companies that Care.The complete ranking can be found in the Dec. 9 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.* SCAN’s population-specific HMO plans are designed for those populations in mind, but available to anyone who qualifies for Medicare.** 4.0 Star Rating or higher applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2013-2025 except the SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP), SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans. 4.5 Star Rating or higher rating for seven of the past eight years applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2018-2025 except the SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP), SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans. 4.5 Star Rating for 2025 applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California except the VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP), SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.About SCAN GroupSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

