SCAN Ranked Seventh on Fast Company’s 2025 List of the Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, is proud to announce its ranking as seventh on Fast Company’s prestigious list of the Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare for 2025.“We are honored to be recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. This prestigious acknowledgment is a testament to our dedication to our members and communities and the champion mindset of our entire team, from our frontline staff to our leadership and board of directors,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Thank you to everyone at SCAN for their hard work and to Fast Company for this incredible acknowledgment.”This year's list highlights organizations that are driving industry and cultural shifts through their groundbreaking innovations, setting new standards, and achieving remarkable milestones across various sectors. This esteemed recognition underscores SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent, emphasizing personalized care and addressing crucial societal issues.Culturally Competent Healthcare: Leading the Way in Personalized CareSCAN is at the forefront of developing Medicare Advantage plans that are tailored to the unique needs of diverse populations. In 2024, SCAN launched several groundbreaking plans, including• SCAN Affirm, in partnership with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO)*: The first Medicare Advantage plan for LGBTQ+ seniors.• SCAN Inspired by women for women (HMO)*: A plan designed for women 65+, providing personalized care through a Women’s Health Advocate.• SCAN Allied (HMO), in partnership with Astrana Health*: A plan that offers a range of benefits tailored to support the Asian older adult population by connecting them to a network of culturally aligned providers, specialists and pharmacies.Supporting the Homeless and Enabling Aging in PlaceSCAN is committed to addressing the growing issue of homelessness among older adults and supporting seniors who wish to age in place:• Healthcare for the Homeless: SCAN’s multi-faceted approach includes the Connecting Provider to Home Program, which provides resources to meet health and social needs while contracting with community programs to address housing needs. Independence at Home’s Homeless Services Program collaborates with over 80 community-based organizations to support the health, housing, and wellness needs of older adults who are not SCAN members. Healthcare in Action (HIA) is a street-based medical group offering healthcare, substance use, and mental health services to unhoused older adults through managed care.• myPlace Health: In Spring 2024, SCAN opened myPlace Health, a care center operating under the federal PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model. This center provides comprehensive healthcare, adult day care, social activities, medications, transportation, and other benefits at no or low cost to seniors in Los Angeles, California allowing them to remain in their homes and communities for as long as possible.“SCAN’s focus on innovative solutions and personalized care has not only set us apart but has also made a meaningful impact in the lives of our members,” said Karen Schulte, President of Medicare at SCAN. “We are grateful for this recognition and remain dedicated to our mission of ensuring that seniors have the support and resources they need to live their best lives.”The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.* While designed for specific populations, any Medicare-eligible individuals can enroll with the SCAN Affirm, in partnership with Included LGBTQ+ Health, SCAN Inspired by women for women, and SCAN Allied plans.Other provider groups are available in SCAN’s network.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups*, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org About Fast CompanyFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

