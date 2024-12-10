FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Franklin Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on December 10 at 1:21 a.m. PST / 4:21 p.m. EST to assist the state of California in combating the Franklin Fire, burning in Los Angeles County.

The State of California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) on December 10, 2024. At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 2,000 homes in and around Malibu, California, of which 10% are primary residences and 90% are secondary residences. Additionally, the fire posed a direct threat to Pepperdine University and approximately 50 businesses in the area.

The Franklin fire started on December 9, 2024, and has burned over 100 acres of state and private land. The FMAG approval provides critical federal funding to assist state and local firefighting efforts aimed at containing the fire and protecting lives and property.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that may escalate into major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities related to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

