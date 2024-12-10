Apply for FEMA Assistance Even If You Are Unsure You Qualify

When your home has been damaged or destroyed in a disaster and you aren’t sure what your insurance will cover or if you qualify for federal help, you may put off applying for FEMA assistance. Don’t.

Gather your documents and take time to complete an application. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Tennessee survivors of Tropical Storm Helene who live in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties may apply. FEMA may be able help with home repairs, rental assistance for your family – and for students – to stay somewhere safe while you put your house in order and grants for replacement of personal items you lost.

FEMA’s childcare assistance pays up to $200 per week for every child under age 13 for up to eight weeks and FEMA transportation assistance covers repair or replacement of the vehicle you lost in the storm.

You have several ways to apply. If you have a computer, go to DisasterAssistance.gov. If not, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Specialists speak many languages.

You can also update your contact information at DisasterAssistance.gov.