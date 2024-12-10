New SR 76 in Carroll County Open

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 | 11:49am Jackson, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation, federal, state, and local officials will be in Carroll County to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed SR 76 in Atwood. WHO: Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley federal, state, and local leaders WHAT: SR 76 Ribbon Cutting WHEN: Friday, December 13, 2024 12:00 p.m. CST WHERE: Next to West Carroll Board of Education Office 1415 SR 77 Atwood, Tennessee 38220 ###

