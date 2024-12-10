Submit Release
New SR 76 in Carroll County Open

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 | 11:49am

Jackson, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation, federal, state, and local officials will be in Carroll County to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed SR 76 in Atwood.

WHO:          Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley

                      federal, state, and local leaders

WHAT:        SR 76 Ribbon Cutting

WHEN:        Friday, December 13, 2024

                      12:00 p.m. CST

WHERE:      Next to West Carroll Board of Education Office

                     1415 SR 77

                     Atwood, Tennessee 38220

 

