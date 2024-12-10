SVP Worldwide Launches Revolutionary Mega Turnable Hoop for Embroidery Enthusiasts

Launch accompanied by a software update for support and enhanced features

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVP Worldwide, the largest consumer sewing machine company in the world and home to the iconic brands SINGER®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and PFAFF®, is excited to announce the launch of its newest accessory, the Mega Turnable Hoop. Designed to enhance the creative capabilities of embroidery enthusiasts using the DESIGNER EPIC™ 3 sewing and embroidery machine, this accessory provides an unprecedented embroidery area of 450 x 450mm. This innovative product is a culmination of years of design expertise and gives users more space to bring their most ambitious designs to life.

"The Mega Turnable Hoop is where our rich sewing heritage meets cutting-edge technology," said Jason Zielke, Chief Product Officer at SVP Worldwide. "With this innovative hoop, we're giving today's sewists the largest embroidery area in the industry, making it possible to embroider full size home decor projects or garments without having to stop in the middle to un-hoop and re-hoop. This saves time and reduces the chances of making a mistake that wastes fabric."

SVP Worldwide has always been at the forefront of sewing innovation, and the Mega Turnable Hoop is no exception. As the largest hoop ever developed by SVP Worldwide, this hoop is ideal for larger projects, allowing users to embroider designs in a single hooping that previously required multiple hoopings. Reinforced corners and integrated fabric grips ensure smooth, precise stitching every time.

In conjunction with the launch of the Mega Turnable Hoop, SVP Worldwide is also releasing a comprehensive update for the DESIGNER EPIC™ 3 machine, designed to optimize its use with the new hoop and introduce several user-experience enhancements. Users can easily access the update via Wi-Fi directly on their machine, or download it to a USB from the SVP Worldwide Support Center for manual installation.

Key Features of the Mega Turnable Hoop:

Expanded Embroidery Area: At 450 x 450mm, this is the largest embroidery area available for a turnable hoop, allowing users to complete extra-large projects in one go.

Reinforced Corners: Designed for stability and durability, ensuring projects remain perfectly aligned during the embroidery process.

Integrated Fabric Grips: Built-in grips to securely hold fabrics in place, making it easier to achieve precise embroidery results.

DESIGNER EPIC™ 3 Update Highlights:

Mega Turnable Hoop Support: Seamless operation with the new hoop and additional designs specifically created to maximize the expanded embroidery area.

Enhanced User Experience: Improvements like a refined drag-and-drop function, corrected stitch subcategory names, and a full-screen mode in embroidery stitch-out ensure a smoother, more intuitive experience.

New Features: Includes a home button for easier navigation, visible hoop outlines in edit and stitch-out modes, and a suggested project tutorial directly on the home screen.

The Mega Turnable Hoop is available now at authorized SVP Worldwide retailers, including JOANN Fabrics, Michaels, Amazon, and online at www.singer.com/products. For more information about the hoop and the latest DESIGNER EPIC™ 3 updates, visit https://www.singer.com/products/husqvarna-viking-mega-turnable-hoop.

To celebrate the launch, SVP Worldwide will be hosting a Facebook Live Event on Wednesday, September 18th at 3 PM EDT/12 PM PDT, featuring a live demonstration of the Mega Turnable Hoop by HUSQVARNA® VIKING® Educator Meredith McClanahan. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the hoop in action and learn about its game-changing features firsthand.

About SVP Worldwide

SVP Worldwide, through its brands SINGER®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and PFAFF®, is the largest consumer sewing machine company in the world. With a legacy of over 450 years, SVP Worldwide provides innovative products that cater to sewists of all levels, from novice crafters to experienced artisans. Its flagship brands have been at the forefront of sewing innovation, delivering industry-first technologies that continue to shape the future of the craft. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, SVP Worldwide reaches consumers in more than 180 countries, with a vast product portfolio that includes sewing machines, embroidery software, accessories, and more. To learn more, visit www.svpworldwide.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.