SINGER® Expands its Acclaimed HEAVY DUTY™ Line With PRISMA™ HEAVY DUTY™ 4411 and HEAVY DUTY™ 4432 Sterling Machines

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SINGER®, a global leader in sewing and part of the SVP Worldwide family, proudly announces the expansion of its acclaimed HEAVY DUTY™ line with two new standout models: the PRISMA™ HEAVY DUTY™ 4411 and the HEAVY DUTY™ 4432 Sterling. Designed for creators who demand both power and style, these machines offer everything you need to tackle a wide variety of projects with ease and precision.

The PRISMA™ HEAVY DUTY™ 4411 combines the trusted performance of the HEAVY DUTY machine with our boldest colorway yet. Built to be reliable and versatile, it features 11 built-in stitches, making it perfect for everything from basic garment construction to complex sewing projects. With its strong piercing power, it effortlessly handles thick fabric layers, while the adjustable stitch length and width allow for creative flexibility. Another standout feature is its extra high sewing speed, capable of up to 1,000 stitches per minute, enabling faster results without sacrificing quality.

For those seeking sleek style without compromising on function, the HEAVY DUTY™ 4432 Sterling delivers a fresh, modern look with its silver metallic accents. Equipped with 32 built-in stitches, this machine has the right stitch for any fabric. The automatic 1-step buttonhole ensures consistent, professional results every time, while the built-in needle threader and stainless-steel bedplate provide added convenience and smooth fabric handling. Designed to be as stylish as it is powerful, the 4432 Sterling is truly heavy-duty in both form and function.

“We’re excited to expand our HEAVY DUTY™ line with new designs to fit our customers unique styles.” said Jason Zielke, Chief Product Officer at SVP Worldwide. “The sophisticated black and silver design of the Sterling harkens back to the early days of Singer while the bright and energetic design of the PRISMA will add a touch of color to any space in your home.”

Both the PRISMA™ HEAVY DUTY™ 4411 and the HEAVY DUTY™ 4432 Sterling are now available online and through authorized retailers. For more information, visit www.singer.com.

SVP Worldwide

SVP Worldwide is the world’s largest consumer sewing machine company, accounting for approximately one out of every three sewing machines sold globally. The company’s iconic brands - SINGER®, VIKING®, PFAFF®, and mySewnet™, have collectively delighted consumers for over 170 years with a distinct heritage and global fanbase. These premium brands and products are regarded as the first-rate choice for a range of consumers from serious sewists to beginners in crafting.

SVP Worldwide operates facilities around the globe that support designing, manufacturing, selling, and supplying the world’s most iconic sewing machine brands. Headquartered out of Nashville, TN (USA) with operations internationally, SVP Worldwide boasts regional headquarters, manufacturing facilities, and commercial offices across Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. Combined, SVP reaches consumers in more than 180 countries on five continents. SVP brands and products are sold online at www.Singer.com and across a network of sewing machine dealers, mass, online, and specialty retailers, distributors, and through the company’s 130+ internally operated retail stores.

In 2021, Platinum Equity acquired the controlling stake in SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries ("SVP Worldwide").

To learn more, visit www.svpworldwide.com.

