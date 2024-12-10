Andy Sydow Unveils New Album 'Night Skin' Produced by Anders Osborne; Release Show at Bluebird Theater, January 3, 2025

Andy Sydow announces the release of his highly anticipated new album, "Night Skin," produced by renowned Americana and blues artist Anders Osborne. The album will be celebrated with a headlining show at Denver's Bluebird Theater on January 3, 2025. The singer-songwriter, guitarist and keyboardist’s "Night Skin” was recorded in three days at Dockside Studio in Maurice, LA. Pictured L-R: Anders Osborne, Andy Sydow, and Mike Dillon. Reflecting on the significance of playing the Bluebird again, Sydow shared, “I grew up going to Bluebird shows. I’ve been the opening act at least a dozen times. Getting to headline it again in January is just really cool!”

“A masterclass in Americana, blending acoustic finesse with heartfelt storytelling. He delivers lyrics with a palpable sense of emotion." - We Write About Music

He shapes his musical clay into images that few writers today are capable of.” — John Apice - No Depression/Americana Highways

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now based in Nashville but originally from Louisville, Colorado, Andy Sydow announces the release of his highly anticipated new album, "Night Skin," produced by renowned Americana and blues artist Anders Osborne. Presented by 105.5 The Colorado Sound and The Colorado Playlist, the album will be celebrated with a headlining show at Denver's Bluebird Theater on January 3, 2025, marking the singer-songwriter, guitarist and keyboardist’s second headlining, full-band performance at this iconic venue.Tickets for the Bluebird Theater Show are on Sale NOW. Sydow has spent over a decade cultivating a distinct blend of folk, rock, and Americana. His lyrics paint a picture of poetic realism, drawing influence from artists like Jason Isbell, Dawes, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Paul Simon, giving his music an authenticity and depth that resonates deeply. Joining the multi-instrumentalist on Night Skin is Casandra Faulconer on bass, Mike Dillon on drums and percussion, and engineer Justin Tocket. With "Night Skin," Sydow delivers his most dynamic and expressive record yet, a work where raw, mature lyrics unfold with hard-earned honesty. His years on the road have carved a depth and vulnerability into these tracks, brought to life by nights of reflection in local bars and long hours behind his keyboard. As a storyteller, Sydow has a rare gift—he draws the listener in so effortlessly, from the opening chords to the final notes, he takes you with him.Recorded over three days at Dockside Studio in Louisiana, "Night Skin," is a culmination of years of dedication to Sydow’s craft. The nine-track offering delves into themes of love, loss, and embracing life’s flow. Standout songs like “Every Little Thing about Love” (36.2k + streams) capture the delicate balance between heartache and hope, while “Follow the Rain Down” (22.6k + streams) reflects the journey of accepting life’s unpredictability. The album, a fan-funded project on Kickstarter, is a testament to the power of collaboration, driven by Sydow’s lyrical vulnerability and Osborne’s production expertise. We Write About Music called Sydow’s work, “A masterclass in Americana, blending acoustic finesse with heartfelt storytelling. His smooth vocals are the standout feature, delivering the lyrics with a palpable sense of emotion that resonates deeply. His voice is both comforting and compelling, drawing listeners into the narrative with ease.”The title track, “Night Skin”—a song about fleeting connections and profound moments experienced in a single night—has climbed to #100 on the CDX AAA chart, receiving frequent airplay on KVYN-FM in St. Helena, California, WSGE-FM in Dallas, North Carolina, and other stations. In July, Sydow stopped by the KRFC-FM studios in Fort Collins for an interview and live performance, and on October 25th, he celebrated the album’s release with an hour-long interview on WBSD-FM in Wisconsin.Sydow recalls his first encounter with Osborne as a teenager, watching the singer, guitarist, and songwriter perform at a festival in Telluride. His performance wasn't merely good; it was a transformative 80 minutes that reshaped Sydow’s perspective on artistry.“Right after my senior year of high school, my dad took me to my first Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. On the second day, I was resting in our tent when I overheard this very distinct voice screaming, ‘Charlie Parkahh! On the road to Charlie Parkah.’ By the second chorus I realized he was singing, ‘Charlie Parker,’” Sydow recalls. “I walked up to the stage to see what was happening and this guy was dancing all over the stage in some sort of a trance, playing slide guitar alongside a sousaphonist and a drummer. I watched the entire rest of the set, mesmerized. My only thought at the end was, “I want to do that!”Over the course of the next 11 years, Sydow became a dedicated attendee at Osborne’s shows, even adopting his guitar tuning and lyrical ethos in his own music endeavors. In 2014, a coveted one-hour guitar lesson with Osborne at the Boulder Theater and a subsequent opportunity to open for him at the Caribou Room in Nederland, CO, three years later only reinforced his admiration.In 2021, the door cracked open for Sydow. “I had recorded a piano/vocal cover of Anders' song, ‘Buddha and the Blues,’ and his manager at the time watched the video and sent it to him. He wrote a nice note back to me about passing the torch.”Seizing the opportunity, Sydow says, “I reached out to his manager again and asked if Anders might be interested in producing a track or two for me, to which he responded, ‘You know Anders loves you, he’s up for it. Let’s set up a zoom.’ So I sent him a bunch of songs on a playlist for him to pick from,” and the rest is history.Sydow has graced stages across the country, performing at prestigious festivals and venues, including the WMOT-FM radio sponsored show at 3rd & Lindsley Bar & Grill in Nashville. He’s shared the stage with iconic acts like Shane Smith & The Saints, Dick Dale, Samantha Fish, and Anders Osborne. More recently, he opened for John Hiatt at the Boulder Theater on October 21, and again at the Oriental Theater on November 19, where he received standing ovations at each show. Sydow’s television appearances include performances on Fox31 Denver and Fox 21 Colorado Springs , further cementing his presence in the Americana scene.Fans and newcomers alike can experience the emotional journey of "Night Skin" live as Sydow returns to headline Denver's Bluebird Theater on January 3, 2025.Reflecting on the significance of playing the Bluebird again, Sydow shared, “I grew up going to Bluebird shows. I’ve been the opening act at least a dozen times. Getting to headline it for the first time last summer was absolutely surreal. As I walked on stage, I saw flashbacks of myself in the audience watching some of my heroes growing up. To come back home and do it again with my band to support a record that I made with one of those artists I saw at Bluebird (Anders Osborne), it’s just really cool!”

Andy Sydow Boulder Theater Opening For John Hiatt (10/21/24 - Full Set)

