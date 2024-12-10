Capital Q Ventures Announces Investment and Strategic Partnership with NESTRE™ Health and Performance, Inc.

Capital Q Ventures and NESTRE™ are teaming up to Revolutionize Mental Wellness, Cognitive Performance, and Human Potential.

From personalized data-driven solutions to talent assessment and acquisition insights, to elite wellness and performance innovation, NESTRE™ is pioneering the next frontier in human potential.” — Michael Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures, Inc.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Q Ventures, Inc., a leader in global sports performance and impact technology investments, is excited to announce an investment and strategic capital partnership with NESTRE™ Health and Performance, Inc., an innovative mental and cognitive insights and strength training company. The partnership between NESTRE™, Capital Q Ventures, Inc., and its flagship Capital Q Business Development Company (BDC) allows NESTRE™ to benefit from Capital Q Ventures' global experience and reach in NESTRE™ adjacent markets, as well as its expertise in advising on the syndication and guidance of their seed funding initiatives, underscoring a promising collaboration aimed at accelerating growth and innovation.Dr, Tommy Shavers, Founder of NESTRE™ Health and Performance, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to secure this financial commitment from Capital Q Ventures Inc. and their Associates. They are truly committed to our vision of elevating the baseline of human potential. The mentoring and guidance provided by their team have been invaluable in guiding us through the fundraising process. Their support not only validates our mission but also strengthens our resolve to succeed. We're looking forward to a fruitful partnership and the remarkable journey that lies ahead."Echoing the sentiment of collaboration and mutual growth, Michael “Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc., shared, "We at Capital Q are thrilled to embark on this journey with the NESTRE™ team. Their Neuroplasticity Strength Training not only showcases their innovative approach but also aligns with our commitment to nurturing ideas that have the potential to make a significant impact. NESTRE’s human insight and training ecosystem has far reaching and game changing possibilities. From personalized data-driven solutions to talent assessment and acquisition insights, to elite wellness and performance innovation, NESTRE™ is pioneering the next frontier in human potential. We're proud to support the NESTRE™ team and eagerly anticipate the contributions they will make to their industry and beyond."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.