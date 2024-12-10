Capital Q Ventures Announces Investment and Strategic Partnership with NESTRE™ Health and Performance, Inc.
Capital Q Ventures and NESTRE™ are teaming up to Revolutionize Mental Wellness, Cognitive Performance, and Human Potential.
Dr, Tommy Shavers, Founder of NESTRE™ Health and Performance, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to secure this financial commitment from Capital Q Ventures Inc. and their Associates. They are truly committed to our vision of elevating the baseline of human potential. The mentoring and guidance provided by their team have been invaluable in guiding us through the fundraising process. Their support not only validates our mission but also strengthens our resolve to succeed. We're looking forward to a fruitful partnership and the remarkable journey that lies ahead."
Echoing the sentiment of collaboration and mutual growth, Michael “Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc., shared, "We at Capital Q are thrilled to embark on this journey with the NESTRE™ team. Their Neuroplasticity Strength Training not only showcases their innovative approach but also aligns with our commitment to nurturing ideas that have the potential to make a significant impact. NESTRE’s human insight and training ecosystem has far reaching and game changing possibilities. From personalized data-driven solutions to talent assessment and acquisition insights, to elite wellness and performance innovation, NESTRE™ is pioneering the next frontier in human potential. We're proud to support the NESTRE™ team and eagerly anticipate the contributions they will make to their industry and beyond."
Investor Relations
Capital Q Ventures Inc.
+ +14073072277 ext. 302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.