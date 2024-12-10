Deck The Halls: Holiday Fun at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, December 10 - Released on December 10, 2024

It's time to spread some holiday cheer - make sure your holiday plans include a visit to the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) this December.

Whether it is hearing the roar of Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, in the CN T. rex Gallery or exploring the Home Gallery, the RSM has amazing exhibits, activities and programs for all ages.

Here are a few of the special events and programming occurring during December:

SGI Solstice Speaker Series - Thursday, December 12 (7 p.m.)

Join the Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum for an evening of music and reflection featuring artists from the RSM's Songs 4 Nature program. Several artists will perform and discuss the program as well as their influences with host Nelson Bird.

The evening includes:

Raven Reid.

Jovan Larre.

Dale MacArthur.

Dave Grandel.

Tickets can be booked online through the RSM website. Tea and Bannock will be served.

SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab: In The Zone - December 27-January 3

Challenge your family members in this game to place animals within the correct eco-zone in Saskatchewan.

Grand Escape Gallery Hunt - December 27-January 3

Work together to find the Adaptation Stations in the Life Science Gallery. Gather clues to draw your own monster.

RSM Holiday Hours:

Open 9:30am-5:00pm except:

December 24 - 9:30am-3pm.

December 25 CLOSED.

December 26 - CLOSED.

December 31 - 9:30am-3pm.

January 1 - 12pm-5pm.

CLOSED TO PUBLIC: Jan 6-10 inclusive.

There are many other things to see and do at the RSM. Check out the RSM website for exhibits, events and programs or subscribe to the RSM eNewsletter to stay up to date on happenings around the Museum and the T-Rex Discovery Centre in Eastend.

-30-

For more information, contact: