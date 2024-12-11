ITXPROS Announces Partnership with Digital Arches LLC to Offer OPTISPLINT Solution

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITXPROS, a leading digital dentistry provider specializing in implant-guided surgery, today announced a strategic partnership with Digital Arches LLC, a pioneering company in innovative dental technology solutions. Under this partnership, ITXPROS is now an official supplier of the OPTISPLINT solution through the ITXPROS Shop.Partnership to Improve Clinical Efficiency and Patient CareThis collaboration is aimed at providing dental professionals with cutting-edge solutions that enhance clinical efficiency and patient care. OPTISPLINT, Digital Arches' flagship product, significantly reduces chair time for full-arch patients while also lowering costs associated with unnecessary implant components. This innovative solution streamlines the workflow for clinicians and aids laboratories in delivering high-quality prosthetics, ultimately improving overall patient outcomes.Ahmad ‘AK’ Khater, BDS, CEO of ITXPROS, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with Digital Arches LLC. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in digital dentistry. By integrating OPTISPLINT into our portfolio, we're empowering dental professionals with tools that not only enhance efficiency but also significantly improve patient experiences."Danny Yao, Founder and CEO of Digital Arches LLC, added: "Partnering with ITXPROS marks a significant milestone for Digital Arches. Their expertise in implant-guided surgery complements our technology beautifully. Together, we're setting a new standard in digital workflows that will benefit both clinicians and patients alike."Seamless Integration with ITXPROS' Existing Digital Dentistry PortfolioThe OPTISPLINT solution will integrate seamlessly into ITXPROS' existing portfolio of digital dentistry products and services, which includes implant treatment planning, CAD/CAM design, surgical guides, and same-day digital conversions. Dental professionals can now purchase OptiSplint directly through the ITXPROS Shop.This partnership signifies both companies' commitment to advancing digital workflows in dentistry and providing exceptional support to dental professionals. The collaboration is expected to yield several benefits:Improved Accuracy: Combining ITXPROS' expertise in implant-guided surgery with OPTISPLINT's innovative design will result in more precise and predictable outcomes.Time Savings: The streamlined workflow will significantly reduce chair time, allowing dental professionals to treat more patients efficiently.Cost Reduction: By minimizing the need for unnecessary implant components, practices can reduce overall treatment costs.Enhanced Patient Satisfaction: Faster, more comfortable procedures and improved outcomes will lead to higher patient satisfaction rates.The partnership marks a significant step forward in the field of digital dentistry. By combining ITXPROS' expertise in implant-guided surgery with Digital Arches' innovative OPTISPLINT technology, they are set to redefine industry standards. Dental professionals can look forward to more efficient workflows, improved patient outcomes, and reduced costs. As the dental industry continues to evolve, partnerships like this one will play a crucial role in shaping the future of dental care, ultimately benefiting both practitioners and patients alike.About Digital Arches LLCDigital Arches LLC is a pioneer in digital dental technology and is known for its innovative solutions that enhance clinical efficiency and patient care. Their flagship product, OPTISPLINT, reduces chair time and costs while improving prosthetic quality. Founded by dental technology experts, Digital Arches is committed to advancing digital AOX workflows in dentistry through cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions.About ITXPROSITXPROS is a leading digital dentistry company specializing in implant-guided surgery. Based in Tampa, FL, ITXPROS offers innovative technology solutions for implant treatment planning and CAD/CAM design. Founded by a team of dentists, CAD engineers, and executives, ITXPROS combines extensive experience to provide unique solutions for dental practices and laboratories, elevating the standard of care through advanced technology.

