ITXPROS Announces New Partnership with Pac Dent

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITXPROS, a leading provider of digital dentistry solutions, is proud to announce its latest collaboration with Pac Dent, a leading manufacturer of advanced 3D printing resins. This partnership allows ITXPROS to distribute Rodin Resin products in USA including Rodin Titan and Sculpture 2.0: game-changing resins specifically engineered for dental prosthetic design applications."We are incredibly excited and proud to partner with Rodin 3D Resin," said Ahmad “AK” Khater, CEO at ITXPROS. "This collaboration enhances our ability to provide dental professionals with cutting-edge materials for their prosthetic design needs, reinforcing our commitment to advancing digital dentistry."Rodin 3d Resins offer several key benefits:Superior detail resolution for precise dental modelsExcellent durability and stabilityBiocompatible formulationOptimized for rapid printing with minimal shrinkageThis strategic partnership strengthens ITXPROS's position as a one-stop solution for dental practitioners while increasing Pac Dent’s reach to provide their advanced 3D printing resins to more dental professionals.About ITXPROSITXPROS is a leading digital dentistry provider. Based in Tampa, FL, ITXPROS offers innovative technology solutions for implant treatment planning and CAD/CAM design. Founded by a team of dentists, CAD engineers, and executives, ITXPROS combines over 150 years of collective experience to provide unique solutions for dental practices and laboratories, elevating the standard of care through advanced technology.About Pac DentFounded in 1992, Pac-Dent, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and wholesale distributor of high-quality dental products. With a strong commitment to excellence, the company has built a solid reputation for delivering superior products and exceptional customer service. Pac-Dent continually adapts to meet the evolving needs of its customers, offering the latest technologies and innovations in the dental industry. Focused on quality and cost-effectiveness, Pac-Dent ensures its products help customers succeed while maintaining competitive prices. Dedicated to customer satisfaction, the company is known for going the extra mile to support its clients' business growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.