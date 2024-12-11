Submit Release
Night of JourneyDance to Greet the New Year

Livestream event on December 28th for shedding stress and inhibitions

STOCKBRIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one-night livestream JourneyDance, embracing a unique blend of movement, music, meditation, and self-discovery, will take place Saturday, December 28, from 7:30–9:30 ET to anyone wishing to release and process stuck emotions and transform them into life force energy.

Taught by the developer of the JourneyDance program, Toni Bergins, M.Ed., esteemed faculty member of Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health, the livestream event is designed for self-discovery to take us into the New Year. It will showcase the power of movement, expression, and connection in a playful, noncompetitive way.

Toni Bergins is an embodiment trailblazer who has taught a premier holistic health center for 27 years. She is a movement artist, dance educator, expressive arts workshop leader, and expert in creating transformational workshops. Having distilled decades of personal development, study, and teaching into a treasure trove of transformational tools for all abilities, Bergins’ JourneyDance encourages more freedom, openness, and positivity in each participant. She is author of the book, Embody: Feel, Heal, and Transform Your Life through Movement.

The Night of JourneyDance event is set to be the largest JourneyDance ever, with participants able to join from their living rooms. Registration is now open.

