National Study Reveals 7 Critical Factors Driving High-Achieving Teams in 2025

Groundbreaking research pinpoints key actions leaders must take to transform team success.

Leaders can no longer rely on outdated management tactics. This study provides a roadmap for building teams that thrive— even in uncertain and rapidly changing environments.” — Steven Gaffney

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new national study from the Steven Gaffney Company uncovers seven key factors that separate high-achieving teams from those struggling with accountability, communication, and alignment. Based on insights from 1,000 working Americans across industries, the study reveals actionable strategies leaders can use to build teams that consistently deliver results."Unlike traditional engagement reports, this study provides leaders with statistically accurate data on what truly drives team achievement," said Steven Gaffney, CEO of the Steven Gaffney Company. "With workplace dynamics shifting due to AI, remote work, and economic pressures, leaders need clear, research-backed steps to create strong, collaborative, and consistently high- achieving teams."Key Findings: The 7 Essential Actions for Team SuccessThe National Study of Consistently High Achieving Teams , conducted in partnership with The Center for Generational Kinetics, found that today’s teams face major obstacles that hinder productivity, collaboration, and long-term success. The 7 key factors that drive high- impact teams include:1. Ensuring accountability, as 43% of those surveyed are not experiencing the accountability requisite for trust, collaboration, and teamwork.2. Addressing the magnitude of distractions that confront workers due to new technology, social and global events, and changes in the workforce and work environments.3. Elevating direct communication, as a majority (57%) of workers reported their teams do not freely share issues and ideas.4. Systemizing communication to ensure team members are kept informed—39% of respondents said they felt out of the loop.5. Understanding the influence of power, enabling leaders at every level to recognize the mindset, role, and influence of power on teams—only 53% of workers felt empowered to make a difference.6. Optimizing differing work environments, as workplace preferences—whether in-person, remote, or hybrid—significantly impact team interaction and collaboration.7. Promoting consistent high achievement, as 75% of employees said that being on a consistently high-achieving team would significantly improve their work experience.Why This Study Matters for Leaders:With workplace disruption at an all-time high, leaders need clear, research-driven insights to navigate challenges such as the rise of AI, workforce expectations, and cross-generational team dynamics. The findings in this study offer tangible steps to strengthen teams, reduce inefficiencies, and build a culture of consistent achievement rather than short-term performance.Download the Full Study Today:For leaders looking to implement the findings and drive measurable improvements in team effectiveness, the full national study is available here About Steven Gaffney:Steven Gaffney is CEO of the Steven Gaffney Company, a leading authority on creating Consistently High Achieving Teams (CHAT). With over 30 years of experience working with Fortune 500 executives, associations, and government leaders, Gaffney specializes in team achievement, leadership communication, and organizational success. He is the author of, Unconditional Power: Thriving in Any Situation, No Matter How Frustrating, Complex, or Unpredictable (Rivertowns Books, Sept. 9, 2024).

