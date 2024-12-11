GDI introduces 4WORD™, a new Daily Word Puzzle App

4WORD™, the challenging new daily word puzzle

Presents 4 words to be guessed, which lead to the daily Solution

Add this daily word game to your repertoire!” — Elaine H.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise in popularity of brain training games, the newly launched 4WORD™ Daily Word Puzzle claims to be a fun and engaging mind exercise that improves cognitive abilities. Said to put one's vocabulary and critical thinking skills to the test, it offers a unique twist on traditional word puzzles: the app challenges players to not only find four words based on four clues, but also to deduce the solution by identifying what those four words have in common. This is intended to make it entertaining for those just looking for a new mental challenge as well as for experienced word-game enthusiasts.

According to the maker, puzzles are synched so that all players see the same puzzle each day, and that allows them to consult or compete with fellow players anywhere. And what may set this app apart from other word games is its annual subscription cost as low as one penny per puzzle/per day.

4WORD™ is currently available for download from the App Store, in subscription lengths of 1 month, 3 months, 6 month or a year.

