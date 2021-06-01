Simple iPhone App Targets Alzheimer's Risk

GammaBoost app Start Screenshot GammaBoost Reflected on Paper GammaBoost QR Code

4.5 Million Brits are at risk of developing Alzheimer's. The GammaBoost® app aims to slash that number.

HENDERSON, NV, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Published scientific studies by the NIA1, MIT2, and others have shown that viewing a light that flashes in the gamma brainwave frequency range can diminish the beta amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's and memory loss. The GammaBoost® app

recreates this potentially preventive effect for the user by flashing the iPhone's "flash" LED at the gamma rate of 40 flashes per second.

For the 30.2 million Brits over the age of 45, the risk of developing Alzheimer's in their lifetime is 20% for women and 10% for men3. Daily use of the app may dramatically lower that risk.

The user interface is kept simple and intuitive: Touching START flashes the smartphone LED at the gamma rate of 40 flashes per second. After one hour, it turns off automatically and plays a notification sound. Daily one-hour use is suggested. With no need to look directly at the LED, the user is free to perform other tasks, such as reading or working while they keep the flash in their peripheral vision.

To allow users to keep track of usage and results, the app logs dates and minutes of use.

The GammaBoost® app is available in the App Store at a one-time cost of $2.99, which includes lifetime free updates. Every citizen over 45 or at risk is encouraged to start use today.

1 https://www.nia.nih.gov/news/noninvasive-brain-wave-treatment-reduces-alzheimers-pathology-improves-memory-mice

2 Iaccarino, H.F., et al. Gamma frequency entrainment attenuates amyloid load and modifies microglia.

Nature. 2016 Dec 7;540(632):230-235.

3 Chene G, Beiser A, Au R, Preis SR, Wolf PA, Dufouil C, et al. Gender and incidence of dementia in the Framingham Heart

Study from mid-adult life. Alzheimers Dement 2015;11(3):310-20.



www.GammaBoost.com

