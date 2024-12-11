Serrala named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: AR Automation Apps for Enterprise 2024

Serrala, a global leader in finance automation, is recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: AR Automation 2024, underlining its CFO-focused expertise.

Being named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape is a proud moment for Serrala and a testament to our expertise in building powerful solutions that have been empowering businesses for decades.” — Rami Chahine, CPTO of Serrala.

NORDESDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala , a global leader in finance process automation, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51740924, December 2024). Serrala believes this recognition demonstrates the company's expertise and underlines its commitment to advancing the office of the CFO.The IDC MarketScape is one of the industry’s most trusted evaluations of technology vendors, assessing them on strategic vision, innovation, and ability to deliver measurable value to customers.“We believe being named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape is a proud moment for Serrala and a testament to our expertise in building powerful solutions that have been empowering businesses for decades.” Said Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala. “Our Accounts Receivable solutions are built on that expertise, combining advanced AI with user-friendly design to deliver real value to businesses of all sizes, no matter their ERP system.”Serrala trusts that this acknowledgment by the IDC MarketScape reinforces its role as a trusted partner in enabling financial teams to transform accounts receivable processes, reduce costs, and improve working capital management.About SerralaSerrala is a global leader in finance process automation, with a track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications automates all working capital-related processes, from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.We empower leaders to create an autonomous finance machine to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better managed, transforming finance department into a strategic engine.About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

