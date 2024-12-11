Croessmann & Westberg Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
We have had a great number of years, a great decade, and we are looking forward to many more years of growth to come!”TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Croessmann & Westberg, a distinguished law firm based in Tysons, VA, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which honors America’s fastest-growing private companies. Coming in at #1274, Croessmann & Westburg saw a 408% growth rate, which ranked #18 in the Legal Services category. This achievement reflects the firm’s exceptional growth and its commitment to delivering high-quality legal and advisory services.
The firm’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 highlights its continued success in serving clients across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., with a focus on construction law, business transactions, and strategic advisory. Croessmann & Westberg prides itself on its strong client relationships, deep industry expertise, and its ability to provide innovative legal solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.
“We have had a great number of years, a great decade, and we are looking forward to many more years of growth to come!” said Thomas W. Croessmann, Managing Partner at Croessmann & Westberg.
About Croessmann & Westberg
Founded by Philip R. Croessmann and Thomas W. Croessmann, Croessmann & Westberg specializes in construction law, real estate, and business law. With a team of experienced attorneys, including partners James N. Markels and Paul Schrader, the firm serves a wide range of industries and clients throughout the region.
About Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 list ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, celebrating entrepreneurial success and innovation. Previous honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Intuit, and Zappos, which gained early recognition on the list.
