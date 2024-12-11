Croessmann & Westberg Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Thomas W. Croessmann 2024 Inc. 5000

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Croessmann & Westberg, a distinguished law firm based in Tysons, VA, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which honors America’s fastest-growing private companies. Coming in at #1274, Croessmann & Westburg saw a 408% growth rate, which ranked #18 in the Legal Services category. This achievement reflects the firm’s exceptional growth and its commitment to delivering high-quality legal and advisory services.The firm’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 highlights its continued success in serving clients across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., with a focus on construction law, business transactions, and strategic advisory. Croessmann & Westberg prides itself on its strong client relationships, deep industry expertise, and its ability to provide innovative legal solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.“We have had a great number of years, a great decade, and we are looking forward to many more years of growth to come!” said Thomas W. Croessmann, Managing Partner at Croessmann & Westberg.About Croessmann & WestbergFounded by Philip R. Croessmann and Thomas W. Croessmann, Croessmann & Westberg specializes in construction law, real estate, and business law. With a team of experienced attorneys, including partners James N. Markels and Paul Schrader, the firm serves a wide range of industries and clients throughout the region.About Inc. 5000The Inc. 5000 list ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, celebrating entrepreneurial success and innovation. Previous honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Intuit, and Zappos, which gained early recognition on the list.For more information, visit Croessmann & Westberg’s website or contact:Moises MendozaSC StudiosPhone: 304-314-2750Email: moises@scmarketingwv.com

