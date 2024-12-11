CASA-EP's 2024 Wrap and Rave Holiday Party Spreads Joy to Over 135 Children; Lori Kiley Named Volunteer of the Year

MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martinsburg, W.Va. – In a heartwarming celebration, Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Eastern Panhandle (CASA-EP) worked to bring cheer to more than 135 children during their annual year-end event, the 2024 Wrap and Rave Holiday Party. The festive occasion was held in honor of the dedication of the 86 CASA-EP volunteers who play a vital role in supporting over 475 children who have experienced abuse or neglect.The gift drive was made possible by the Eastern Panhandle Bar Charitable Foundation, who provide not only the funds, but also shoppers from the legal community who take a child’s wish list, check it twice, and ensure all children CASA-EP serves receive gifts for Christmas.A highlight of the event is the naming of the 2024 Val Smith Volunteer of the Year award. This year’s recipient was Lori Kiley, who was recognized for her steadfast commitment and tireless efforts to CASA-EP as a volunteer child advocate. Lori is always willing to take on any case, including multiple cases at the same time or cases with multiple children. Her patience and dedication to the children is unparalleled, and in many cases she is exactly what the child needs at that moment. According to Melody Stotler, Volunteer Supervisor at CASA-EP, Lori “has gone above and beyond as a CASA volunteer.” She is “so compassionate, so loving, and just dedicates an enormous amount of time to the children.”The Wrap and Rave event was generously sponsored by Argos Martinsburg, demonstrating for a third year its commitment to vulnerable children in the Eastern Panhandle community. Mike Saeger, cement plant manager at Argos, says “Argos is thrilled to be a supporter of this important event recognizing so many true superheros in our community. I have the utmost respect for CASA volunteers who share their time, their tenacity, and their heart with children and youth who need an adult presence and advocate as they navigate very difficult circumstances and experiences. As I have seen first hand, the difference they make is real and I am proud to support and engage in the work of this high-impact organization.”This support is instrumental in driving CASA-EP's growth and core-mission programming in order to serve the hundreds more vulnerable children and youth in our community who can benefit from court appointed child advocacy.CASA-EP recruits, trains, and supports dedicated volunteers to be the constant in a child’s life – a person they can count on for compassion, guidance, advocacy, and information. This unique relationship helps expand the child’s world view through enriching experiences and trauma-responsive support. CASA-EP’s volunteers and professional staff fuel the resiliency and hope every child needs to thrive in adulthood.To find more information about CASA-EP or becoming a volunteer, visit our website at Home - CASA of the Eastern Panhandle.

