CSGA Members Advance Vision for the Future of Canada’s Seed Certification System

Starting February 2025, CSGA will offer Affiliate and Associate class memberships.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Seed Growers’ Association (CSGA) is taking significant steps to realize its vision of an open and inclusive seed certification system that empowers farmers, fosters collaboration, and strengthens Canada’s position as a global leader in seed production.

On November 26, 2024, CSGA members voted unanimously to introduce two additional membership classes—Affiliate and Associate—and adopted updated By-laws to reflect its evolving role as Canada’s national seed crop certification authority.

The two membership classes allow any regulated party in Canada’s seed certification system (Affiliate) and any industry association or organization involved in or interested in pedigreed seed production (Associate) to apply for CSGA membership. This inclusive approach enhances engagement in the Association’s daily activities, provides valuable input on strategic issues, and fosters collaboration and innovation across the entire seed and field crop value chains.

CSGA also revised its mission statement to: “Deliver an inclusive and transparent national seed crop certification and standards-setting system that advances collaboration and innovation while upholding the highest standards of quality, trust, and excellence in seed production for the benefit of Canadian agriculture.” This emphasizes the Association’s leadership and commitment to delivering a modern, inclusive, and innovative seed certification system that serves the public good and meets the needs of Canada’s evolving agricultural sector.

“These initiatives are about more than updating policies—they are about building a foundation for the future of Canadian agriculture,” said Doug Miller, Executive Director of the Canadian Seed Growers’ Association. “By expanding our membership and clarifying our mission, we’re ensuring that CSGA remains at the forefront of seed certification, driving innovation and trust across the seed value chain.”

The updates come as part of CSGA’s efforts under the Seed Regulatory Modernization (SRM) initiative to create a streamlined, efficient, and transparent seed certification process. CSGA recommends a sector-led, government-enabled seed certification system, with CSGA as the main administrator of Canada's seed certification system. CSGA would manage all certification functions on behalf of government through a digital single-window platform—the most efficient and effective tool to positively impact the seed value chain while retaining trust, quality, and transparency.

CSGA is proud to advance its mission and deeply appreciates the membership's commitment and partnership in bringing it to life. For more information about CSGA’s initiatives and vision for the future, visit seedgrowers.ca.

