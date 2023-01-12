The Canadian Seed Growers’ Association Awarded AAFC AgriAssurance Program Funding

AAFC funding will support the CSGA in modernizing its Breeder seed standards and continue its digital transformation.

OTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Seed Growers’ Association (CSGA) is pleased to announce it has been approved for funding under Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s (AAFC) AgriAssurance Program.

CSGA’s proposal was funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership’s AgriAssurance Program, a federal, provincial, territorial initiative. The funding will come through the Program’s National Industry Association (NIA) Component, which supports national-level projects to help the sector develop and adopt systems, standards, and tools to support Canadian agricultural and agri-food products.

Under the AAFC project, CSGA’s approved activities are:

1. Continuing its digital transition, including digital seed tags (following sector consultation), digitizing any remaining paper-based forms, and developing

the variety access console

2. Modernizing the Breeder Seed Regulations

3. Developing and launching an awareness campaign on the value of Certified seed

More details on each item and the consultation process with members and stakeholders this winter will be provided as the project develops.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food says, “Transparency is essential to ensure that the public and producers trust the agricultural industry. This initiative by the Canadian Seed Growers’ Association further builds on that foundation of trust and transparency and strengthens Canada's seed certification system both domestically and internationally.”

“We are an organization built around secure digital and mobile information. Offering our customers and stakeholders enhanced traceability and risk mitigation measures by leveraging new technology is key in today’s modern seed sector. The AAFC funding allows us to move quickly towards that landscape – efficient, easy to navigate and adaptable,” says Doug Miller, CSGA Executive Director.

“Seed is the foundation of food systems globally, and our seed growers are the heart of the Canadian seed sector. They produce quality seed of innovative varieties essential to a sustainable and thriving agri-food sector. This funding helps us promote the many reasons to use Certified seed,” continues Miller.

-30-

About the Canadian Seed Growers’ Association:

The Canadian Seed Growers’ Association (CSGA) is a respected, science-based, digitally driven global leader in seed quality assurance and genetic traceability committed to growing an innovative, profitable, and internationally competitive Canadian agricultural sector. CSGA is a national, not-for-profit organization designated in the federal Seeds Act as the standard-setting and seed certification body for all Canadian seed crop kinds, except potatoes. Each year, we certify the seed crops of over 3,100 seed growers and 2,500 seed growing businesses covering 1.3 million acres of over 60 different crop kinds and over 2,000 different varieties from coast to coast. Learn more at seedgrowers.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact: