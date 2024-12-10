Church Blessed With Kung-Fu Pastor: Security Film Could Have Prevented the Break-In

Windows are the weakest entry point. It may bring light inside but it risks a break-in. Security film can provide extra protection to keep churches safe

It’s unfortunate our community finds itself in a place where people feel it’s necessary to take matters of public safety into their own hands” — Antioch Mayor-Elect Ron Bernal

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- About midnight on Thanksgiving, a burglar broke through an Antioch California church house, causing damages up to two thousand dollars. The alert was given to the pastor Nick Neves who was well seasoned in martial arts, fighting off the burglar and giving him to the police. Had other pastors without martial arts been there, they might not have been so blessed.“It was never my goal to hurt the man or to do him harm,” Neves told CNN, “I was just hoping to keep him from getting away so that justice could be done and our church could be protected.”This incredible defense to protect the community and the church has put Pastor Nick Neves as a hero. The church would have lost much more than a couple of windows if Neves didn’t have the training he already had.Unfortunately not every pastor has the ability to do this, which is why extra security such as security film or ballistic glass could prevent the burglar from breaking in."It’s unfortunate our community finds itself in a place where people feel it’s necessary to take matters of public safety into their own hands." Says Antioch Mayor-Elect Ron Bernal at a KYUTV interview about the incident.Had Pastor Neves not been there when the break-in occurred, his church would have benefitted from security windows.“It is important to realize the protection a security window offers,” says Quin Denning, CEO of Armitek LLC , a leading manufacturer of ballistic glass. “It slows down entry through a window allowing time for warning and first responders to arrive.”When self-defense is less of an option, securing the windows is the next viable safety measure. Security film or ballistic glass provides that extra protection needed to slow burglars from getting inside churches and other buildings. Companies like Armitek LLC provide both security film and ballistic glass to help prevent break-ins.For more information on ballistic glass or security film and how it can enhance the security of your property, visit Armitek LLC at armitek.com or contact us directly.About Armitek LLCArmitek LLC is a leading manufacturer of high-quality ballistic glass designed for superior protection in both residential and commercial applications. Known for its commitment to innovation and safety, Armitek LLC offers cutting-edge glass solutions that go above and beyond traditional bullet-resistant options. Armitek’s ballistic glass is the thinnest bullet-resistant glass in the world and still holds true to the ballistic UL 752 standards.

