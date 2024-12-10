Datascan's RFID Technology Revolutionizes Warehouse Inventory Accuracy

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RFID technology offers many advantages over traditional methods in inventory management . Datascan’s RFID solutions have long proven this point. The company’s technology solutions have transformed warehouse inventory tracking and management by increasing accuracy, speed, and real-time data insights.In an industry, where warehouse teams need to count and keep track of tens of thousands of items every day, Datascan RFID-based solutions make inventory counting easy and fast.The company’s RFID solutions are designed to improve efficiency and accuracy by enabling inventory counts up to 40 times faster. These systems can scan everything within a 10-foot radius, even without a clear line of sight, streamlining the inventory process significantly.Benefits of RFID-Based Inventory CountingThere are many unique advantages to RFID technology that make it so effective and prevalent in the inventory management industry. RFID tags are readable at a distance and eliminate any chances of human error. They provide accurate data on the physical stock.Since these systems can capture data simultaneously from a large number of items, inventory verification becomes quite fast. Datascan’s revolutionary inventory accuracy technology addresses the challenge of maintaining up-to-date inventory information as items move continuously through the supply chain. By utilizing real-time RFID tag scanning, businesses can overcome this hurdle and ensure accurate, timely tracking of their inventory.Real-time item counting assists with effective inventory-level monitoring, customer-demand response, and decision-making. Real-time inventory-level tracking across the warehouse also helps in avoiding stock-outs. Additional benefits include the ability to make informed decisions on reordering and timely product placement, thus resulting in reduced downtime.Improving Accuracy & Reducing Labor CostsOne of the most significant benefits of using advanced RFID tracking solutions is improving inventory data accuracy . Datascan’s RFID systems improve accuracy by automating data capture, helping warehouse managers, inventory coordinators, operations leaders, and logistics professionals minimize or eliminate human errors. By removing the need for manual data entry and counting, labor costs are reduced, allowing staff to focus on more strategic tasks and improving overall efficiency.As mentioned above, RFID tags allow scanners to identify each item with utmost accuracy. This translates into precise tracking and a dramatic reduction in any discrepancies between the recorded data and the actual stock. The result is highly reliable inventory counts.The successful application of RFID in improving warehouse efficiency has been recorded in both studies and in real-world usage. RFID Lab founder and Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business dean, Bill Hardgrave has the following to say about the technology, “RFID can improve inventory accuracy from 65% to 95% and more. This can help in growing sales when retailers utilize the data to improve their operations and procedures.”Improved EfficiencyRFID readers are capable of scanning multiple tags simultaneously. To the warehouse manager, this means faster processing of item receipts, shipping, and cycle counts. When inventory processes become streamlined, the operational efficiency improves, and the warehouse real estate gets used more optimally. It is worth noting that warehouse real estate comes at a premium.Datascan’s RFID SolutionsThe integration of RFID technology has transformed the retail industry. Datascan’s RFID solutions provide customized options to suit each operation’s unique needs. The technology benefits organizations through unparalleled efficiency and enhanced inventory management. All this helps in improving customer experience.Datascan has partnered with Frequentiel OCTO+ to provide clients with advanced RFID software that captures and analyzes millions of item-level data points. Designed to meet EPC standards, the software can scale alongside business operations and integrate seamlessly with existing IT ecosystems. This technology streamlines routine processes, allowing the workforce to focus more on customer service and other critical tasks.It is worth noting that Frequentiel has over a decade of industry standing in enabling top retailers to have total control over their inventory. The retail industry is always evolving and embracing the latest technology can help companies stay ahead of the curve.Case Study on Effectiveness of RFID in WarehousesThe University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) has a 150,000 sq. ft. Central Distribution Center with more than 60 employees. The facility has more than 4,000 SKUs. The use of the latest technology has enabled the distribution center to reduce picking errors by up to 25%. It is worth knowing that the facility operates around the clock five days a week and packs and ships more than 2.3 million lines annually.Datascan offers innovative and highly effective solutions to help overcome different types of challenges in warehouse inventory management. Its solutions help achieve this while addressing the goals and needs of businesses.For more information about Datascan’s RFID technology and its benefits, it is recommended to contact the representative at 866-441-4848 or info@datascan.com. You can also visit the company’s website to learn more about its inventory management technology solutions

