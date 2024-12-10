MEGA International Recognized as a Leader in the Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q4 2024 Analyst Report

MEGA named a Leader in Forrester's Enterprise Architecture Management Suites Report!

This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help organizations achieve their strategic goals. We're proud Forrester cited our AI and automation as market-leading.” — Luca de Risi, CEO of MEGA International

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEGA International announces that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research, Inc., in “The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q4 2024” published December 10, 2024. The report notes MEGA’s commitment to innovation, customer success, and delivering tangible business value through its enterprise architecture solutions.Comprehensive Evaluation Recognizes MEGA’s StrengthsForrester Research evaluated multiple vendors against 28 criteria, analyzing their strategy, capabilities, and customer support.The report stated the following about MEGA International’s strategic vision: “MEGA International’s strategy comprises a unified platform with a strong user experience that enables customers to start using it quickly. Its vision centers on driving business value with innovation to offer a key strategic advantage, explaining its heavy investment in AI and automation. Its roadmap includes multiple AI-driven improvements, enhanced architecture discovery, and federated architecture features. MEGA International’s partner ecosystem is its biggest competitive advantage.”Forrester also states in the report that “EA professionals who want unique AI options, excellent IT sustainability features, and support in demonstrating their business value should consider MEGA International.”Empowering Organizations with the HOPEX PlatformMEGA’s HOPEX platform enables faster, data-driven decision-making by providing actionable insights, reports, and dashboards. As a single collaborative platform, HOPEX facilitates seamless collaboration across teams to identify, implement, and manage routine or transformative changes. It also supports end-to-end IT architecture management, from strategy to execution, ensuring organizations stay agile and future-ready.Download a complimentary copy of the Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q4 2024 The Forrester Wave™ ReportAbout MEGA InternationalMEGA International is a global SaaS software company offering solutions for Enterprise Architecture, Business Process Analysis, Governance, Risk and Compliance and Data Governance operating in 52 countries. MEGA created HOPEX, a collaborative platform, that provides a single repository to help companies collect, visualize, and analyze information to better plan and adapt to change.

