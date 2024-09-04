Bizzdesign Merges with Two Leaders in the Global Enterprise Architecture & Digital Transformation Space

Bizzdesign and MEGA International, EA SaaS leaders, announce a merger with another key player, forming a 600+ employee, €110M group under the Bizzdesign name.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bizzdesign and MEGA International , recognized leaders in Enterprise Architecture (EA) SaaS software, today announced a definitive merger agreement. In addition to this, another significant organization in the business transformation space will join the merger, bringing the new group towards EUR 110 million in revenues, with over 600 employees. The unified company will operate under the Bizzdesign name, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.This strategic move positions the new company to provide the most innovative and comprehensive end-to-end business transformation platform on the market, empowering enterprises to bridge the gap between strategy and execution and successfully plan and adapt to change.A New Era of Business EmpowermentThis merger unites the strengths of Bizzdesign, MEGA International, and another significant organization to deliver exceptional value to customers and partners."We're thrilled to join forces with MEGA International," said Bert van der Zwan, CEO of Bizzdesign. "It will accelerate our growth, enable us to deliver more innovative solutions, and unlock greater value for our customers."The unified company empowers organizations to become agile and resilient, leveraging data for rapid transformation. Key advantages include a game-changing platform, accelerated innovation, enhanced customer experience, and an expanded global footprint."Our combined strengths and resources will greatly enhance the value of enterprise architecture in driving business transformation," said Luca de Risi, CEO of MEGA International.Seamless Transition and Continued CommitmentThe new company upholds the core values and culture of Bizzdesign, MEGA International, and the additional organization, prioritizing customer satisfaction and operational excellence.It will continue with the existing products and roadmaps, while combining the “best of each” into a best-in-class platform supporting unique capabilities in strategy and business architecture management, strategic portfolio management (SPM), application portfolio management (APM), enterprise architecture management (EAM), solution architecture management (SAM), business process management (BPM), governance risk & compliance (GRC), operational resilience and data governance.The completion of the merger is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

