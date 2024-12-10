Annette Dowdle Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Affiliates as a Guest on Success Today with Jack Canfield

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annette Dowdle, Senior Vice President at HUB International Gulf South, was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country. As a guest on Success Today, hosted by renowned author Jack Canfield, Annette shared her expertise in employee benefits, corporate wellness, and fostering positive workplace environments.

Jack Canfield, celebrated co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, praised Annette’s insights during the show. “Having conversations with individuals like Annette Dowdle is not only educational but deeply inspiring,” said Canfield. “Her dedication to improving lives through workplace wellness and advocacy is a testament to the positive change that true leadership can bring.”

With over 20 years of experience, Annette collaborates with employers to create innovative benefits programs and wellness initiatives that engage employees and drive productivity. Her authentic and compassionate approach has made her a sought-after leader in corporate wellness, bringing tangible results to organizations across industries.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Annette is a passionate community advocate for wellness and healthy living, participating in many organizations. She serves as the American Heart Association (AHA) Heart Walk Chairperson for 2022 and is a proud member of the Circle of Red, working tirelessly to raise awareness and resources for cardiovascular health initiatives.

About Annette Dowdle:

Annette Dowdle is Senior Vice President of HUB International Gulf South, where she leverages over two decades of experience to align employers with proactive strategies for achieving organizational and employee wellness goals. As a Certified Corporate Wellness Coach, Annette is known for delivering innovative benefits programs and wellness solutions that foster employee engagement and create positive, productive workplaces.

For the last six years, and continuing these efforts today, Annette has served on the Go Red for Women executive team and strives to make a difference every day. Her passion for improving lives extends beyond her professional work, showcasing her commitment to making a lasting impact both inside and outside the workplace.

