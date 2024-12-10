Güralp launches Artius, a new medium-motion broadband seismic node for high density arrays

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Güralp, the leading global provider of force-feedback seismic monitoring instrumentation is launching a revolutionary seismic node that features true broadband sensor technology. Designed for rapid deployment and streamlined for large volume arrays, the triaxial, force-feedback sensor utilised in the Artius, makes it the first broadband node of its kind for this type of application.

The sensor within Artius is of brand-new design, bridging the gap between geophone-based nodes and high-performance broadband seismometers. It has a true broadband response of 30 seconds to 200 Hz and is paired with a Minimus based digitiser, creating a powerful but low power solution. Artius has a built in GNNS receiver, single connector for power and communications, along with Bluetooth for local state of heath monitoring and deployment support. Designed for absolute ease of deployment, the Artius is typically pushed or staked in the ground and available with a range of accessories. One of the accessories is an 8-port docking station, enabling rapid and concurrent data download and mass configuration upload. This is the first iteration of this new line of sensors with further developments to follow in due course.

Neil Watkiss, Commercial Director commented:
“Artius is a game changer in the world of seismic nodes, designed to break into and outperform the increasingly popular geophone node market, with a much higher quality data output as a result of the broadband technology. It’s another revolutionary milestone in the seismic world, something Güralp have become renowned for during our 40 years in operation.”


Full details and examples of the Artius and its docking station are available to view at the Güralp booth no. 641 throughout the AGU Fall Meeting this week.

About

ABOUT GÜRALP SYSTEMS LTD Güralp Systems is a leading global provider of sophisticated seismic monitoring solutions used to understand natural seismological events such as earthquakes, aftershocks and volcanos, as well as induced seismic events, or seismic signals, resulting from human activity. Our solutions are used in research, civil, energy and industrial applications to increase understanding, optimise processes and to protect people and the environment. Our equipment is installed in all major ocean basins and across all continents worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, in the UK, we have been operating for more than 35 years and have established a global network of distributors who provide local customer support and sales services.

