Güralp launches Artius, a new medium-motion broadband seismic node for high density arrays
EINPresswire.com/ -- Güralp, the leading global provider of force-feedback seismic monitoring instrumentation is launching a revolutionary seismic node that features true broadband sensor technology. Designed for rapid deployment and streamlined for large volume arrays, the triaxial, force-feedback sensor utilised in the Artius, makes it the first broadband node of its kind for this type of application.
Artius
The sensor within Artius is of brand-new design, bridging the gap between geophone-based nodes and high-performance broadband seismometers. It has a true broadband response of 30 seconds to 200 Hz and is paired with a Minimus based digitiser, creating a powerful but low power solution. Artius has a built in GNNS receiver, single connector for power and communications, along with Bluetooth for local state of heath monitoring and deployment support. Designed for absolute ease of deployment, the Artius is typically pushed or staked in the ground and available with a range of accessories. One of the accessories is an 8-port docking station, enabling rapid and concurrent data download and mass configuration upload. This is the first iteration of this new line of sensors with further developments to follow in due course.
Neil Watkiss, Commercial Director commented:
“Artius is a game changer in the world of seismic nodes, designed to break into and outperform the increasingly popular geophone node market, with a much higher quality data output as a result of the broadband technology. It’s another revolutionary milestone in the seismic world, something Güralp have become renowned for during our 40 years in operation.”
Full details and examples of the Artius and its docking station are available to view at the Güralp booth no. 641 throughout the AGU Fall Meeting this week.
Emma Seymour
Artius
The sensor within Artius is of brand-new design, bridging the gap between geophone-based nodes and high-performance broadband seismometers. It has a true broadband response of 30 seconds to 200 Hz and is paired with a Minimus based digitiser, creating a powerful but low power solution. Artius has a built in GNNS receiver, single connector for power and communications, along with Bluetooth for local state of heath monitoring and deployment support. Designed for absolute ease of deployment, the Artius is typically pushed or staked in the ground and available with a range of accessories. One of the accessories is an 8-port docking station, enabling rapid and concurrent data download and mass configuration upload. This is the first iteration of this new line of sensors with further developments to follow in due course.
Neil Watkiss, Commercial Director commented:
“Artius is a game changer in the world of seismic nodes, designed to break into and outperform the increasingly popular geophone node market, with a much higher quality data output as a result of the broadband technology. It’s another revolutionary milestone in the seismic world, something Güralp have become renowned for during our 40 years in operation.”
Full details and examples of the Artius and its docking station are available to view at the Güralp booth no. 641 throughout the AGU Fall Meeting this week.
Emma Seymour
Guralp Systems Ltd
+44 1189819056
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.