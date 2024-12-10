Güralp Systems and SubConnect sign Memorandum of Understanding for provision of SMART subsea cable solutions

Graphic illustration of the SMART cable main housing and remote sensor pod Graphic illustration of a SMART cable remote sensor pod

Signing of Memorandum of Understanding for provision of SMART subsea cable solutions, between Güralp Systems Ltd and SubConnect, part of the Global Marine Group

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which formalises an agreement and strengthens the existing relationship between SubConnect, part of the Global Marine Group, and Güralp Systems Ltd.Following our contribution to the first successful SMART cable deployment in the Western Ionian Sea in 2023, Güralp Systems and SubConnect have agreed to work collaboratively in order to satisfy the rising demand for future SMART cable subsea monitoring solutions.The collaboration builds upon Güralp’s Industry leading instrumentation and data acquisition capabilities alongside SubConnect’s unique cable interconnectivity technology to incubate and deliver novel inline sensing modules that leverage industry standard deployment methods and are compatible with multiple cable types and manufacturers.Statement by Neil Watkiss, Commercial Director, Güralp Systems.“With over thirty years of experience in subsea sensing technologies, we understand the massive potential for SMART cable systems. We are excited to be working with an expert like SubConnect, enabling us to broaden the reach of our instrumentation to unexplored depths for the benefit of communities around the World.”Statement by Les Treagus, Managing Director, SubConnect“We welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with Güralp in addressing the challenges and demands of sensing the seafloor and ocean environments for both science and defence markets. The challenge of the subsea environment for design and operating in these areas are well understood by both teams and we look forward to future success”About Güralp SystemsGuralp Systems ( www.guralp.com ) is a leading global provider of sophisticated seismic monitoring solutions used to understand natural seismological events such as earthquakes, aftershocks and volcanos, as well as induced seismic events, or seismic signals, resulting from human activity.Our solutions are used in research, civil and industrial applications to increase understanding, optimise processes and to protect people and the environment. Our equipment is installed in all major ocean basins and across all continents worldwide.Our instruments range in performance from very low frequency, very low noise for global seismology to high dynamic range instruments for local, strong motion monitoring. Our sensors and can be supplied for deployment at the surface, in boreholes and on the ocean bottom. We also provide data acquisition equipment, power and communication accessories and data interpretation software.Our services include installation and commissioning; network operation; repair and maintenance services; data processing and interpretation.Headquartered in Reading, in the UK, we have been operating for more than 30 years and have established a global network of distributors who provide local customer support and sales services.About SubConnect, part of the Global Marine GroupSubConnect is part of the Global Marine Group, working alongside sister companies Global Marine and OceanIQ. They are experts in manufacturing and supplying subsea jointing solutions, offering industry-recognised products for repairing subsea fibre optic cables. The businesses cutting-edge interconnectivity solutions work to meet the evolving technical demands of submarine telecommunication, subsea sensing networks and underwater monitoring of long-haul power transmission at the bottom of the world’s harshest ocean environments.SubConnect provide independent capability, knowledge and experience to incubate, nurture and deliver novel subsea housing, instrumentation protection and system/cable interconnectivity technology to meet the evolving smart subsea telecoms, science and defence markets.

