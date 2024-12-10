The USS Green Bay Arrives in San Diego after a Decade in Japan

“USS Green Bay has been the workhorse of Sasebo and the Seventh Fleet for nearly a decade. We are super proud of our reputation as the most ready well deck in the area of operations, and looking forward to continuing a tradition of excellence in our new home port of San Diego,” said Capt. Aaron DeMyer, commanding officer of Green Bay.

The Green Bay served as part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, operating in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations. With a crew of 400 and the ability to embark 700 Marines, Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of amphibious warfare and humanitarian operations.

“We have a good crew that understands what needs to be done when it needs to be done. The team has been worked hard in Seventh Fleet and I’m proud of my time serving abroad but I am overjoyed to be heading home to see my wife and kids after a year away,” stated Electronics Technician 1st Class Blake Cross.

Green Bay participated in numerous operations and exercises across the Indo-Pacific to include Exercise Talisman Sabre, a bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns; Exercise Keen Sword 25, a joint bilateral exercise Japan designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance; Exercise Iron Fist, a bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force; Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, a Thailand and United States co-sponsored combined joint task force and joint theater security cooperation exercise in the Kingdom of Thailand; Exercise Garuda Shield 2022, a combined and joint exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation; Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise with ships and aircraft from Thailand for allied training, focused on building interoperability and strengthening relationships. Additionally, the Green Bay conducted several humanitarian assistance missions.

“While in Seventh Fleet, the Green Bay crew became my family while I was away from my own. With multiple forward deployed patrols together, I am thankful for my fellow Sailors. I am excited to go back to the states to see my family and for them to meet my Navy family too,” stated Operations Specialist 2nd Class Juana Cerriteno.

USS Green Bay was commissioned January 24, 2009. The ship is named in honor of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and serves to conduct prompt and sustained amphibious operations to support national defense and theater security cooperation.