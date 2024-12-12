The Rowan Center’s Cody Baird Receives State of Connecticut General Assembly Citation for Volunteer Excellence

From left to right: Mary Flynn, CEO, The Rowan Center; Cody Baird; Connecticut State Senator Ryan Fazio

Honored with The Rowan Center’s Pam Graber Legacy Award for Extraordinary Service to the Community

Cody isn’t just someone who gives her time; she gives every part of herself. Her heart, her energy, her spirit—they’re all in this work.” — Mary Flynn, CEO, The Rowan Center

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rowan Center is proud to announce that Cody Baird, a long-time resident of Greenwich, CT, has been honored with a State of Connecticut General Assembly Official Citation, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to advocating for and counseling victims of sexual violence. The citation was presented by Senator Ryan Fazio (36th District) at The Rowan Center’s annual Winter Wonderland Gala, where Cody was also awarded the Pam Graber Legacy Award for her extraordinary service as a volunteer.The citation, signed by a bipartisan group of state representatives and senators, reads: "Your work to counsel and advocate for victims of sexual violence is truly remarkable. It is because of you that our community is more educated, empowered, and free from sexual violence. Thank you for the tremendous work you have done and will continue to do. You represent the very best of our state."Among the lawmakers supporting the citation were: Sen. Ryan Fazio (36th Dist.), Sen. Patricia Billie Miller (27th Dist.), Rep. Tracy Marra (141st Dist.), Rep. Corey Paris (145th Dist.), Rep. Hubert Delany (144th Dist.), Sen. Ceci Maher (26th Dist.), Rep. Tom O’Dea (125th Dist.), Rep. Rachel Khanna (149th Dist.), Rep. Matt Blumenthal (147th Dist.), and Rep. David Michel (146th Dist.).Cody’s recognition follows two years of unparalleled dedication, during which she volunteered over 4,000 hours supporting The Rowan Center. Her efforts included helping survivors on the crisis hotline and accompanying victims in hospitals to receive sexual assault kits, providing critical support during some of their most vulnerable moments.Mary Flynn, CEO of The Rowan Center, praised Cody’s dedication in her remarks: "Cody isn’t just someone who gives her time; she gives every part of herself. Her heart, her energy, her spirit—they’re all in this work. Tonight, we celebrate not just what Cody has done for The Rowan Center, but who Cody is: someone who inspires us all to do more, to give more, and to believe in the power of one person to make a difference."In her acceptance speech, Cody reflected, "Over the past two years, I’ve had the truly humbling experience of advocating for survivors, often on some of the hardest days of their lives. I have been in the hospital with children, adults, and seniors. And the only unifying thread in these moments is how truly powerful the kindness of strangers can be. Whether it is a nurse, a doctor, or an advocate, we are supporting those who have been dehumanized in the most brutal ways, giving comfort to those who are traumatized, and providing hope that healing is possible.”Cody’s recognition underscores The Rowan Center’s mission to empower survivors and create a safer community. The Rowan Center, a leading nonprofit in lower Fairfield County, provides advocacy, counseling, and preventative education to over 21,000 individuals annually. In 2024, the organization expanded its services by opening the statewide Trauma Recovery Clinic, offering long-term, outpatient therapy to HUSKY-insured adults experiencing any form of trauma. Examples include sexual assault, domestic violence, gun violence, homelessness, addiction, racism, and combat trauma.About The Rowan CenterThe Rowan Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating sexual violence and supporting survivors in Lower Fairfield County, Connecticut. Since 1979, we’ve provided trauma-informed counseling, 24/7 advocacy, and educational programs to empower individuals and communities. Since opening in July 2024, our Trauma Recovery Clinic has offered long-term, outpatient mental health therapy to low-income and underinsured survivors, ensuring access to critical care. Serving eight towns, our mission is to counsel, advocate, and educate to create a future free from sexual violence. Services are free, confidential, and available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. Visit therowancenter.org to learn more.If you need immediate assistance, support, or care, call The Rowan Center’s 24/7 confidential hotline at 203-329-2929.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.