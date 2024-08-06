Trauma Recovery Clinic Opens to Serve Trauma Survivors with HUSKY Health Coverage Across Connecticut
The Rowan Center will offer long-term, trauma-informed outpatient mental health therapy.
The Trauma Recovery Clinic at The Rowan Center is building health equity and meeting the needs of many in our community.”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rowan Center, lower Fairfield County’s sexual violence resource center, has opened its brand-new Trauma Recovery Clinic.
— Sharon Walker Epps, Chief Operating Officer at The Rowan Center
The Trauma Recovery Clinic will offer long-term, trauma-informed, outpatient, individual mental health therapy to those with HUSKY health insurance. It is licensed by the CT Department of Public Health.
To best meet the needs of survivors in the community, the clinic will serve as a critical resource for adult victims and survivors of sexual violence, domestic violence, and/or other traumas. It is made possible by the generous support of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and other individual donors.
“We are thrilled to offer long-term clinical therapy to our neighbors with HUSKY insurance,” said Mary Flynn, Chief Executive Officer at The Rowan Center. “Providing a place where cost is no longer a barrier to continued healing has been a long-time goal at The Rowan Center. Thanks to the help of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and generous individuals, we are able to meet those needs through the Trauma Recovery Clinic.”
The clinic will offer a number of therapy modalities, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), which has been proven to help people heal from PTSD, emotional distress, and trauma.
The Rowan Center’s clinical pilot demonstrated that clients who received short-term counseling services saw a 35% reduction in the severity of their PTSD symptoms on average, while clients who received both short-term counseling and long-term therapy through The Rowan Center’s pilot program saw an average decrease of 56%. Clients who received EMDR as part of their long-term therapy services had an average reduction of 64%.
“The Trauma Recovery Clinic at The Rowan Center will provide an unprecedented level of care for trauma survivors in our community,” Clinical Director Luke Robbins, LCSW, shared. “With a team of trauma-informed therapists offering leading therapy modalities like EMDR, we can help those who have experienced trauma heal from their past experiences.”
“Everyone deserves access to health and healing,” Sharon Walker Epps, Chief Operating Officer at The Rowan Center, added. “The Trauma Recovery Clinic at The Rowan Center is building health equity and meeting the needs of many in our community. Trauma survivors who previously couldn’t continue counseling due to provider availability, difficulty with payments, or other limitations can now access long-term clinical therapy to continue their healing journeys.”
The clinic opened this summer, with a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, July 17. To learn more about the Trauma Recovery Clinic or sign up for a consultation, please visit https://therowancenter.org/trauma-recovery-clinic/ or call 203-487-0675.
About the Trauma Recovery Clinic
The Trauma Recovery Clinic at The Rowan Center is a licensed, long-term clinical therapy clinic offering trauma-informed, outpatient, individual mental health therapy to low-income and underinsured victims and survivors of trauma. It is licensed by the CT Department of Public Health and currently serves adults (18+) with HUSKY Health who have experienced sexual violence, domestic violence, and/or other trauma.
To learn more and schedule a consultation, visit https://therowancenter.org/trauma-recovery-clinic/ or call 203-487-0675.
Sharon Walker Epps
The Rowan Center
swalkerepps@therowancenter.org