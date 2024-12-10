New Jersey’s The Pediatric Orthopedic Center Celebrates 30 Years of Caring for Young Patients

Clara's journey with TPOC, from her first visit as a baby to being treated as a teenager, is shown here with Dr. Strassberg—then as an infant and now as a teen. Clara's journey with TPOC, from her first visit as a baby to being treated as a teenager, is shown here with Dr. Strassberg—then as an infant and now as a teen. Dr. Lin recalls a memorable case: a 9-year-old toe walker achieved her dream of making the cheerleading team after successful casting treatment to realign her ankles. Her mom’s tears of joy said it all!

Patients and Providers Reflect on Personalized Care and Innovative Treatment Plans

CEDAR KNOLLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pediatric Orthopedic Center (TPOC), New Jersey’s premier hub for pediatric orthopedics, is proud to celebrate 30 years of providing exceptional patient care. Over the past three decades, the practice has cared for hundreds of thousands of patients, addressing conditions such as sports injuries, fractures, hip dysplasia, clubfoot, and scoliosis with innovative, minimally invasive, and non-surgical treatments. The Pediatric Orthopedic Center is honored to grow alongside its patient base, delivering consistent, high-quality care from the cradle through college.Founded by Dr. Mark Rieger in 1994, the practice has grown to three locations with eight pediatric orthopedic surgeons, a pediatric foot and ankle specialist, and a pediatric orthopedic-specialized physician assistant. The center’s dedication to providing excellent care from infancy through adolescence is exemplified by patients like Clara, who has been treated by pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joshua Strassberg since she was just days old."It’s incredible to look back at my baby photo with Dr. Strassberg and think about how much TPOC and our relationship have grown over the years,” shares Clara. “From my first visit as a baby to being treated as a teenager, Dr. Strassberg and the entire team have always been there for me and made me feel comfortable with my visits. It’s amazing to see how the practice has evolved, but the care and dedication to their patients has never changed. I’m so grateful to have been part of this journey with them.”Hanan had a similar experience with Dr. Rieger, first visiting the practice as a child, only to return as an adult with their own child. “Dr. Rieger's care has truly come full circle for my family,” Hanan says. “I first visited him as a patient in my teen years for a shoulder injury requiring surgery. Now, as a parent, I have sought out his care to treat all three of my children for various injuries over the years. My daughter and I even ended up having the same surgery! Dr. Rieger's expertise and compassion have remained constant, and we are so grateful for the exceptional care we have received from this practice."None of this extraordinary care would have been possible without Dr. Mark Rieger’s dedication to building a trusted, pioneering orthopedic practice for New Jersey families, and establishing TPOC as a leader in patient care through advanced technology. This legacy is evident in TPOC’s use of innovative, non-operative, minimally invasive, and arthroscopic techniques. As the first private practice in New Jersey to adopt low-dose EOSedge Imaging—offering just 4% of the radiation from traditional X-rays—TPOC continues to lead in patient safety. Other advancements, like the BEAR™ procedure for ACL repair and FIREFLY™ technology for spinal surgery, highlight this commitment. Dr. Rieger is also the only physician in New Jersey recognized by the Ponseti International Association for nonoperative clubfoot treatment.As TPOC looks to 2025 and beyond, Dr. Rieger and his team remain committed to advancing patient care and enhancing the health and well-being of patients for years to come. “Our goal is always to ensure our patients safely return to normal activities as quickly as possible,” explains Dr. Rieger. “By delivering world-class care right here in our community, we make it easier for families to access advanced treatment. While our group has grown, both in locations and physicians, we still strive to provide the personalized care that puts families at ease and has allowed us that growth.”

