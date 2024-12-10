PHILIPPINES, December 10 - Press Release

December 10, 2024 Gatchalian hails Ombudsman's move to hold officials accountable in Malampaya deal Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the Office of the Ombudsman for taking decisive action to hold officials accountable for the controversial acquisition of Chevron's 45% stake in the Malampaya gas project by UC Malampaya. In its decision dated November 29, 2024, the Ombudsman found probable cause to charge former Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi and other DOE officials with violating Section 3(e) of RA 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The Ombudsman also directed that the corresponding information be filed with the appropriate court. "The decision is a clear affirmation of what we have been saying all along - that the Chevron-UC Malampaya deal was riddled with irregularities and failed to protect public interest," Gatchalian said. "The move to hold these officials accountable is a step toward justice and a reminder that public servants must always act in the best interest of the Filipino people," he stressed. The Chevron-UC Malampaya deal, sealed through a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) in October 2019, allowed UC Malampaya to acquire Chevron's 45% stake in the gas field despite the company's lack of technical and financial capabilities to meet its obligations under the Malampaya Service Contract. The Ombudsman found the respondents guilty of "acting with evident bad faith, manifest partiality, or gross inexcusable negligence," noting they conducted the evaluation with undue haste. Gatchalian reiterated his long-standing call for accountability on the matter, emphasizing that the Senate as a whole even expressed its stance on the issue. "The Senate, in February 2022, adopted a resolution urging the filing of appropriate criminal and administrative charges against Cusi and other DOE officials who evaluated and recommended the approval of this questionable deal," he said. The Malampaya gas project is a vital energy resource for the Philippines, supplying a significant portion of the country's electricity needs. "This is not just about the people directly involved - it is about protecting the nation's energy security and ensuring that the trust of the Filipino people in public institutions is upheld," he concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.