PHILIPPINES, December 10 - Press Release

December 10, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Bill No. 2895 under Committee Report No. 424

Amending R.A. No. 10591

(Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act)

December 10, 2024 Mr. President, my dear colleagues, I rise today to sponsor Senate Bill No. 2895 under Committee Report No. 424 which seeks to further refine and strengthen Republic Act No. 10591, an 11-year old law which regulates firearms ownership in the country. Hindi tulad sa Amerika kung saan isang karapatan ang pag-iingat at paghawak ng armas, ayon sa kanilang Konstitusyon, naging mahigpit po ang ating mga batas patungkol dito. Naniniwala sila na ang "right to bear arms" ay isang basic rights na bahagi sa pagtatanggol sa sarili o self-defense. Malayo ito kung ikukumpara sa atin na maituturing na isang privilege ang gun ownership. Sa kabila ng pagkakaiba ng ating mga bansa patungkol sa mga prinsipyo at polisiya sa pagpapahintulot na mag-ari ng mga baril, hindi maitatanggi na nagkakapareho tayo sa pagkilala na may karapatan ang bawat isang nilalang na protektahan ang kanyang sarili mula sa ano mang banta ng panganib. In 2013, our legislators made history when they successfully passed RA 10591. Our country has benefited from this law since then, especially in ensuring that only those who are qualified are allowed to own, possess and carry firearms. Kagaya po ng ibang mga batas, nakita po natin ang pangangailangan na i-update ang R. A. No. 10591. Hindi lamang para makasabay sa pagbabago ng panahon kundi para mas maging equitable at inclusive. Bagamat isang privilege ang pagmamay-ari ng baril sa ating bansa, iniiwasan din naman natin na maging exclusive ito lalo na sa mga makapangyarihan lamang. We do not oblige everyone to pick up a firearm as their weapon of choice in protecting themselves. However we must not also be too prohibitive to those who do. We allow the privilege of ownership of firearms but we do not promote its unwarranted use--that is why we regulate. Bilang dating Chief PNP, batid ko ang dami at bigat ng trabahong nakaatas bilang pinuno ng ating kapulisan. Nariyan pa ang dami ng mga papeles na dapat pirmahan sa araw-araw. Things that probably our then lawmakers were not able to foresee 11 years ago. Mr. President, your Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs proposes amendments that will address all current issues and concerns in the implementation of RA 10591. This will further advocate responsible gun ownership and ensure the government's right to regulate the same. First, in line with the direction of providing efficient government service, we want to reduce the red tape in the issuance of licenses and permits, The proposed measure, Mr. President, authorizes the Chief PNP to designate a representative to issue a Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence or PTCFOR. Meantime, the authority to issue and renew licenses to manufacture and to deal, are likewise given to the Chief PNP or his duly authorized representative. Second, one of the disqualifications for obtaining a license to own and possess a firearm is that the applicant must not be an accused in a pending criminal case before any court of law. The only condition for this disqualification is that this pending criminal case must be for a crime that is punishable with a penalty of more than 2 years. Mr. President, no less than the Constitution provides that in all criminal proceedings, an accused shall be presumed innocent until the contrary is proved. Thus, disqualifying all individuals who have been accused of a criminal case automatically deprives them of the right to be presumed innocent. Pursuant to this constitutionally-guaranteed right, the Committee limited the disqualification. Only those applicants with a pending case involving the use of firearms, ammunition and major parts thereof, or when they are otherwise ordered disqualified by a court of competent jurisdiction. Third, we have added individuals or professionals who are exempted from the requirement of a threat assessment certificate. We acknowledge the threats which as they say "comes along with the nature of their job" who are similarly situated with those already exempted from the requirement. As such, we are proposing to include allied medical professionals and chief security officers of financial and commercial institutions. In addition to those professionals, the Committee also included reservists whose mission is to provide the base for expansion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. This amendment is through the initiative of our colleague and a reservist himself, Senator Migz Zubiri. With this, we can ensure that our citizen soldiers are ready to respond at any given time to the ongoing threat to our country's territorial waters and sovereignty. Fourth, the validity of licenses to manufacture and deal is fixed to a period of ten (10) years. This is in support of the newly passed law, Republic Act No. 12024, otherwise known as the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act. Wala pong higit na maaasahan natin sa pagtatanggol ng ating bansa mula sa mga dayuhan kundi ang ating mga sarili. Fifth, in recognition of the pride that our sports shooters have brought to the country in several competitions here and abroad, your committee deems it necessary that they be exempted from COMELEC authority to transport during the election period. This exemption will only be limited whenever they will be competing abroad during the election gun ban. It will be subject of course to safeguards such as being accompanied by a police escort to or from the port or airport of arrival or departure. Finally, in accordance with the objective of RA 10591 of the proliferation of illegal firearms or weapons, we have extended the firearms amnesty to 3 years. It is our fervent hope that through this extension, individuals who have yet to register their firearms or renew their license will take advantage of this leeway without fear of being penalized. Mr. President, these amendments are not about loosening restrictions or promoting the proliferation of firearms. Ito po ay para lalong isulong ang kultura ng kaligtasan at pananagutan, sa pamamagitan ng paglilinaw ng mga regulasyon, at pagpapalaganap ng responsableng pagmamay-ari ng baril. Isa po itong hakbang tungo sa isang mas ligtas na bansa, kung saan ang firearms ay binibigyan ng respeto at ginagamit ayon sa batas at responsableng mga layunin. As Robert Heinlein once said: "There are no dangerous weapons, only dangerous men." May we all work together to create firearms regulations that are comprehensive and effective for a better and safer Philippines. Thank you, Mr. President.

