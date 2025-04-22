PHILIPPINES, April 22 - Press Release

April 22, 2025 Jinggoy seeks Senate honor for 'Asia's Queen of Songs' - Pilita Corrales In a heartfelt recognition of her unparalleled legacy in music, television, and film, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution expressing the upper chamber's profound sympathy and condolences to the family of Pilita Corrales, and honoring her extraordinary life and achievements as an iconic singer, songwriter, and actress. Pilita Corrales, born as Pilar Garrido Corrales on August 22, 1937 in Cebu City, passed away on April 12, 2024, at the age of 87. "Her immense talent has inspired generations of Filipino artists and her departure has left a void in the hearts of those who admire and look up to her not just as an artist but also as an empowered woman," Estrada said in Senate Resolution No. 1336. Known as Asia's Queen of Songs, her illustrious career spanned over six decades, during which she made significant contributions to the Philippine entertainment industry, he said. Hailed as one of the country's finest vocalists, Estrada noted the more than 135 albums Corrales recorded in various languages including Filipino, English, Spanish, and Cebuano, showcasing diversity and Filipino artistry. "She captivated audiences both locally and internationally, winning the Best Performer Award at the Tokyo Music Festival in 1972, where she triumphed over legendary artists like Paul Williams and Olivia Newton-John. She was also the first Filipino singer and one of the first women to reach the top of the Australian pop charts, further cementing her global recognition," said Estrada. Corrales' talent, he added, brought her to renowned stages such as Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Carnegie Hall in New York, and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., proving her dominance on the world stage. She was celebrated not only for her vocal prowess but also for her signature backbending pose while singing high notes, a unique trademark that endeared her to millions, he said. Beyond music, Corrales also made her mark in television and film, showcasing her versatility and creativity. Her timeless hits, such as "A Million Thanks to You" and "Kapantay ay Langit," remain deeply ingrained in the hearts of her admirers. Throughout her career, Corrales amassed numerous accolades, including awards from Cecil, Aliw, Tinig, Awit, and FAMAS, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philippine Association of the Record Industry for elevating Filipino musical artistry globally. The resolution also recognized Corrales as a trailblazer who inspired generations of Filipino artists with her immense talent and empowered countless individuals through her artistry, Estrada said.

