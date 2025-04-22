PHILIPPINES, April 22 - Press Release

April 22, 2025 Legarda reiterates call: Earth Day must be every day In the face of a worsening climate crisis, Senator Loren Legarda underscored the need for daily action--beyond ceremonial observance--as the true spirit of Earth Day. "Earth Day should not be observed only once a year. It must be a daily reminder of our shared responsibility to protect and preserve our environment," Legarda stressed, urging Filipinos to embrace sustainable living and support clean energy policies. Aligning with this year's Earth Day theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," the Senator called for nationwide action to accelerate the energy transition. "The energy transition cannot be left to industry alone. Our energy transition must include every Filipino. When a household installs a solar panel, participates in net-metering, or when a business chooses the green energy option, it is not merely adopting a new technology--it is asserting its right to clean air, lower costs, and a livable future. Community microgrids bring not just power to homes, but economic gains to businesses, lower bills for everyone, and stronger resilience during crises," she said. Legarda, author and co-sponsor of the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 (RA 9513) and principal author and co-sponsor of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (RA 11285), highlighted how energy choices directly impact public health. "Cleaner energy means fewer emissions--and fewer lives lost to asthma, heart disease, and maternal complications linked to pollution. It means protecting women and children, who are disproportionately affected by environmental degradation," she noted. Beyond legislative work, Legarda appealed to the public to adopt simple but impactful habits: "This Earth Day, I call on every Filipino to take part--at home, in the barangay, at work. Plant trees. Turn off what you don't need. Choose LED lights. Explore solar technologies and local microgrids. Demand clean energy choices from providers and support policies that bring us closer to a decentralized, democratized energy future. Our shift to cleaner energy is more than a change in infrastructure--it reflects a deeper shift in values." Throughout her public service, Legarda has championed major environmental laws including the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (RA 9003), Climate Change Act of 2009 (RA 9729), and the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 (RA 10121)--forming the backbone of the country's climate resilience and environmental protection strategy. (30) Legarda: Ituring na Earth Day bawat araw Hindi lamang tuwing ika dalawampu't dalawa ng Abril dapat isinasabuhay ang pangangalaga sa ating daigdig at bagkus ito ay dapat ginagawa sa araw-araw na pamumuhay. Ito ang panawagan ni Senadora Loren Legarda sa gitna ng lumalalang krisis sa klima sa ating mundo. Giit niya, hindi sapat ang isang araw na pag-alala kada taon--dapat araw-araw tayong kumikilos para sa kalikasan. "Hindi lang tuwing Earth Day dapat tayo nagmamalasakit. Araw-araw dapat tayong may ginagawa para sa kalikasan at lahat tayo may papel dito," sabi ni Legarda. Kasabay ng tema ng Earth Day ngayong taon na "Our Power, Our Planet," hinikayat ng senadora ang bawat Pilipino na makilahok sa pag-gamit ng mas malinis at murang enerhiya dala ng mga Renewable Energy Sources. "Ang energy transition ay hindi magtatagumpay kung pribadong sektor lamang at ang gobyerno ang gagalaw. Bahagi tayong lahat ng energy transition, maging ang mga komunidad at mga kabahayan. Kapag ang isang pamilya ay gumamit ng renewable technology o sumali sa net-metering program, nakatutulong ito sa mas malinis na hangin, bawas polusyon, mas makakatipid din sila sa kuryente, at dahil dito makatutulong din tayo para hindi kulangin ang supply ng enerhiya" paliwanag niya. Dagdag pa ni Legarda, na siyang may-akda at co-sponsor ng Renewable Energy Act (RA 9513) at pangunahing may-akda at co-sponsor ng Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (RA 11285), konektado sa kalusugan ng publiko ang pagpili ng clean energy source. "Kapag ang enerhiya natin ay hindi nagmula sa fossil fuels, nababawasan ang polusyon, kaya naman nababawasan din ang masamang dulot sa may mga may hika, sakit sa puso, komplikasyon sa pagbubuntis, at iba pang mga sakit," aniya. Nanawagan din si Legarda ng simpleng aksyon mula sa publiko hindi lamang ngayong darating na Earth Day kundi sa araw-araw na pamumuhay: "Pinakamainam pa rin ang magtanim ng puno. Gumawa din tayo ng mga paraan para makatipid sa enerhiya - patayin ang appliances na hindi ginagamit, at gumamit ng LED. Sa mga komunidad naman subukan ang microgrid. Hilingin din natin sa mga power providers at distributors na malinis na enerhiya ang kanilang gamitin." ani Legarda. Kabilang sa mga batas pangkalikasan na isinulong ni Legarda ang Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (RA 9003), Climate Change Act (RA 9729), at ang Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act (RA 10121)--mga batas na pawang pumoprotekta sa kalikasan at kahandaan sa sakuna sa bansa.

