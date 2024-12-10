NaturPak Adds Bone Broth Capacity in 2025

NaturPak introduces new technology and significant capacity to meet unprecedented bone broth demand for both humans and pets.

NaturPak doesn't just offer brands a broad array of proteins, textures, and clean label ingredients, we are now introducing an array of tasty bone broths which will elevate our partners' products.” — Aaron Jackson, NaturPak CEO

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturPak , the North American leader in Tetra Recart packaging, is adding to their production capabilities so that they can now deliver a variety of protein and collagen-rich bone broths to be incorporated into recipes or, as a shelf-stable, finished product. These chef-crafted broths, slow-simmered and sustainably packaged in America's heartland, will be available in the first quarter of 2025.NaturPak is known for their focus on supplying partner brands with the most expansive menu of nutrition and processing options available on the continent. Adding new equipment at their Wisconsin facility and sourcing exceptional nutritional elements to formulate USDA-inspected bone broths for human or animal diets, only deepens NaturPak's core commitment to their clients: to deliver the best tasting food made with the highest quality ingredients in the most sustainable packaging available anywhere."According to SPINS data, five of the eight fastest-growing brands in the wet soup and broth category are leveraging bone broth as a foundational platform. Addressing capacity challenges in the market through our vertically integrated operations, NaturPak combines superior quality and economic efficiency to deliver brand partners with unmatched value," says NaturPak CEO, Aaron Jackson. "NaturPak doesn't just offer brands a broad array of proteins, textures, and clean label ingredients, we offer visually-appealing, great-tasting food, and now we are introducing an array of tasty bone broths which will elevate our partners' products."Brands can save on costs by taking advantage of NaturPak's vertical integration plan which includes sourcing bones, customized research and development solutions, and finished goods packaging in Tetra Recart to produce flavorful bone broths. Regardless of the recipe, NaturPak immediately connects brands to a partner, wholly dedicated to helping you deliver a superb consumer experience, from conception to commercialization of ideas."Innovation is the heartbeat of NaturPak and our bone broths, like all of our food, are formulated with ingenuity and precision for brands that demand the highest quality, clean nutrition with the best taste possible," says Jackson. "We innovate to offer brands economic and ethical choices that also resonate with their consumers, and so that consumers have easy access to natural, healthy, good food for themselves and their pets."NaturPak's bone broths launch in Q1 of 2025. To learn more about the NaturPak experience and NaturPak bone broths, please contact mike.jewett@naturpak.com.About NaturPakNaturPak is the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets, and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak.com for more information.

