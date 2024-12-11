Creatio Launches 'Share Creatio Energy', a Holiday Initiative to Support Children Impacted by Armed Conflicts

Creatio is launching a holiday charity initiative and invites participants to light up Creatio’s global map and support children impacted by armed conflicts.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the launch of its “ Share Creatio Energy ” holiday charity initiative. This program is a heartfelt invitation for Creatio’s global community to come together and share their holiday energy while supporting children impacted by armed conflicts.“Share Creatio Energy” offers participants an opportunity to give back this holiday season. For every photo uploaded to our specially designed map, Creatio will donate $50 USD to charities dedicated to helping children in conflict-affected regions. Participants can add their photo or holiday wish to the map based on their locations, generate a personalized festive postcard, and share their giving spirit on social media.“At Creatio, we believe in the power of community and genuine care in making a difference in the world,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio. “The “Share Creatio Energy” initiative is our way of bringing people together during the holidays, not only to celebrate but also to give hope to children in need. Every photo or wish represents a brighter future for someone this festive season.”How to Get Involved:- Upload Your Photo: Visit https://www.creatio.com/page/share-creatio-energy , select your location on the interactive map and upload your holiday photo or heartfelt wish.- Spread the Joy: Share your personalized Creatio Energy postcard on social media and inspire others to participate.- Make a Difference: Each upload contributes a $50 donation by Creatio to charities supporting children affected by armed conflicts.The “Share Creatio Energy” initiative is a reminder of how small actions can light up the world. Each uploaded photo or message acts as a spark symbolizing the company’s core values of genuine care and one team. By participating, anyone can help spread light and warmth to those who need it most this holiday season.To spark holiday cheer and make a difference, visit https://www.creatio.com/page/share-creatio-energy About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

