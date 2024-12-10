Gering High School Student Wins News Reporter Contest at Mock Trial Championship

Rubie Gies, a freshman at Gering High School, won the 2024 High School Mock Trial Student News Reporter Contest during the Judge Lyle Strom High School Mock Trial Program State Championship at the federal courthouse in Omaha.

The winner was announced on December 9 by Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke at the Mock Trial Recognition Banquet. The contest, introduced in 2018, is part of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s High School Mock Trial competition.

Chief Justice Funke noted the contest’s role in educating aspiring media students about the judicial system. “It is essential for future journalists to understand the importance of our judicial process, which can be achieved through accurate and thorough reporting on court cases,” he said. Funke praised all participants, calling them “trailblazers” and commending their dedication to the challenge.

Five students competed in the 2024 contest, representing Wayne, Ainsworth, York, Gering, and Perkins High Schools. Most were members of their schools’ alternate teams, and one served as a team photographer. Contestants observed their schools’ morning mock trial sessions and later participated in a mentoring session with U.S. Magistrate Judge Ryan Carson and media professionals Mike McKnight of WOWT and Aaron Sanderford, editor of the Nebraska Examiner.

During the session, Judge Carson outlined the legal framework of a civil lawsuit, emphasizing that decisions are based on the preponderance of the evidence rather than beyond a reasonable doubt. He explained key legal terms and stressed the importance of capturing the community’s attention through compelling stories.

McKnight encouraged students to “start your story with something that grabs attention” and to include a human element for added interest. Sanderford advised students to “paint a scene” for readers and review court documents for accuracy and context.

Students asked questions about story construction, writing headlines, and crafting engaging narratives.

In the contest, participants had two hours to write a 500- to 600-word news story with a headline based on the mock trial session they attended. They were allowed to take notes but could not use recording equipment or computers. Entries were judged on content, fairness, writing mechanics, and style by Molly Ashford of the Omaha World-Herald and Roseann Shannon, retired news director at KETV.

The contest, developed by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s Bench Media Committee with support from the Nebraska Supreme Court’s Public Information Office, emphasizes the value of accurate, balanced, and thorough reporting. It remains the only competition of its kind in the nation.