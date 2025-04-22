Submit Release
Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts Release Informational Flyer for National Treatment Court Month

Nebraska's problem-solving courts have issued a new informational flyer to commemorate National Treatment Court Month, which is held each May. The national recognition includes various types of treatment courts such as adult, family, juvenile, impaired driving, and veterans treatment courts.

Nebraska’s flyer, which includes a detailed list of all state problem-solving court judges and court types, is being distributed throughout the state. This effort aims to raise awareness and highlight the important role these courts play in addressing specific issues within the judicial system.

The distribution of the informational flyer is part of an ongoing effort to educate the public and stakeholders about the benefits and operations of these specialized courts.

Read: Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts 2025

