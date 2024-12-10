Repatriation of Cypriot antiquities to Cyprus from the United Kingdom
Επαναπατρισμός κυπριακών αρχαιοτήτων στην Κύπρο από το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Το Τμήμα Αρχαιοτήτων του Υφυπουργείου Πολιτισμού ανακοινώνει ότι στις 3 Δεκεμβρίου 2024 ολοκληρώθηκε ο επαναπατρισμός πέραν των 100 κυπριακών αρχαιοτήτων (όπως και ποσοτήτων θραυσμάτων από αρχαιότητες), που είχαν παραδοθεί στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία από τις αστυνομικές αρχές του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και από ιδιώτες. Οι αρχαιότητες περιλαμβάνουν λίθινα εργαλεία της Νεολιθικής περιόδου (7η-6η χιλιετία π.Χ.), πήλινα αγγεία που χρονολογούνται από την Πρώιμη Εποχή του Χαλκού (περ. 2000 π.Χ.) μέχρι τα Μεσαιωνικά χρόνια, ένα Κυπρο-Αρχαϊκό ειδώλιο, πήλινους λύχνους της Ρωμαϊκής περιόδου, κοσμήματα διαφόρων περιόδων, χάλκινα νομίσματα και θρησκευτικές εικόνες, κυρίως του 19ου – αρχών του 20ου αιώνα. Επαναπατρίσθηκε επίσης και αριθμός θραυσμάτων από λίθινα, πήλινα και γυάλινα αγγεία και ψηφίδες.
Οι αρχαιότητες, οι οποίες είχαν εξαχθεί παράνομα από την Κύπρο κατά τις δεκαετίες 1960 και 1970, παραδόθηκαν στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία, είτε μετά από σχετικά αιτήματα του Τμήματος Αρχαιοτήτων (μέσω του Γραφείου Καταπολέμησης Παράνομης Κατοχής και Διακίνησης Αρχαιοτήτων και της Interpol Λευκωσίας), προς τις αρχές του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου για απόσυρση των αρχαιοτήτων από δημοπρασίες ή μετά από οικειοθελείς παραδόσεις από άτομα που ζουν στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και που επιθυμούν να συμβάλουν στην προστασία της πολιτιστικής κληρονομιάς της Κύπρου.
Ο επαναπατρισμός πραγματοποιήθηκε μετά από τις συντονισμένες ενέργειες του Τμήματος Αρχαιοτήτων και της Εθνικής Επιτροπής για την Πάταξη της Σύλησης και της Παράνομης Διακίνησης Πολιτιστικής Κληρονομιάς και ιδιαίτερα του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών (Ύπατη Αρμοστεία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Λονδίνο), του Υπουργείου Δικαιοσύνης και Δημοσίας Τάξεως, της Αστυνομίας Κύπρου (Γραφείο Καταπολέμησης Παράνομης Κατοχής και Διακίνησης Αρχαιοτήτων & Interpol Λευκωσίας), του Τμήματος Τελωνείων, του Τμήματος Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας και της Εκκλησίας της Κύπρου.
Οι κυπριακές αρχές επιθυμούν να ευχαριστήσουν ιδιαίτερα την Ύπατη Αρμοστεία του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου στη Λευκωσία, τη Μητροπολιτική Αστυνομία του Λονδίνου και τη North Yorkshire Police, η βοήθεια των οποίων υπήρξε καθοριστική για τη θετική έκβαση των υποθέσεων. Ιδιαίτερα θερμές ευχαριστίες εκφράζονται σε όλα τα άτομα, τα οποία αποφάσισαν οικειοθελώς να επιστρέψουν τις αρχαιότητες που έχουν επαναπατριστεί, στην κα Lesley Hoyes Hunt και σε άλλα άτομα που επιθυμούν να παραμείνουν ανώνυμα.
Το Τμήμα Αρχαιοτήτων, ως το αρμόδιο Τμήμα της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας για την προστασία και τη διαχείριση της αρχαιολογικής κληρονομιάς της Κύπρου, συνεχίζει τις εντατικές του προσπάθειες για την προστασία της πολιτιστικής κληρονομιάς τόσο της Κύπρου όσο και άλλων χωρών, πάντα σε στενή συνεργασία με την Εθνική Επιτροπή για την Πάταξη της Σύλησης και της Παράνομης Διακίνησης Πολιτιστικής Κληρονομιάς. Ανάμεσα στις προσπάθειες αυτές είναι η εντατικοποίηση των ενεργειών για εντοπισμό, ταυτοποίηση, διεκδίκηση και επαναπατρισμό των αρχαιοτήτων που έχουν εξαχθεί παράνομα, τον έλεγχο των εισαγωγών πολιτιστικών αντικειμένων, την ανάπτυξη νέων τεχνολογιών στον τομέα αυτό, την ενίσχυση της εκπαίδευσης του προσωπικού των αρμόδιων αρχών σε θέματα καταπολέμησης της παράνομης διακίνησης αρχαιοτήτων και την ευαισθητοποίηση του κοινού, του οποίου ο ρόλος θεωρείται καθοριστικός για την προστασία της κοινής μας πολιτιστικής κληρονομιάς.
The Department of Antiquities of the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus announces that on 3 December 2024, more than 100 Cypriot antiquities (as well as numerous fragments belonging to archaeological objects) were repatriated to Cyprus. The antiquities had been handed over to the High Commission of Cyprus in London, either by the police authorities of the United Kingdom (UK) or by private individuals. The antiquities include Neolithic stone tools (7th−6th millennium BC), pottery dating from the Early Bronze Age (ca. 2000 BC) up to the Medieval period, a Cypro-Archaic terracotta figurine, clay lamps of the Roman period, jewellery of various periods, as well as bronze coins and religious icons dating mainly to the 19th-early 20th century. Small quantities of fragments belonging to stone, clay and glass archaeological objects were also returned, as well as tesserae from ancient mosaics.
The antiquities, which had been illegally removed from Cyprus during the 1960s and 1970s, were handed over following requests made by the Department of Antiquities to the UK authorities (through the Office for the Combating of Illicit Possession and Trafficking of Antiquities of the Police Headquarters (Cyprus Police) and Interpol Lefkosia for the removal of the antiquities from auctions, or as a result of voluntary handovers by individuals residing in the UK who wish to contribute towards the protection of Cypriot cultural heritage.
The repatriation was made possible following the coordinated efforts of the Department of Antiquities and the National Committee for Combating the Looting and Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Heritage, and especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus (Cyprus High Commission in London), the Ministry of Justice and Public Order of the Republic of Cyprus, the Cyprus Police (Office for the Combating of Illicit Possession and Trafficking of Antiquities of the Police Headquarters and Interpol Lefkosia), the Department of Customs and Excise, the Department of Civil Aviation and the Church of Cyprus.
The Cypriot authorities wish to warmly thank the British High Commission in Lefkosia, the London Metropolitan Police and the North Yorkshire Police for their valuable assistance. Special thanks are expressed towards Ms Lesley Hoyes Hunt and other anonymous individuals who voluntarily agreed to return the antiquities to Cyprus.
The Department of Antiquities, as the competent authority of the Republic of Cyprus for the protection and management of the island’s archaeological heritage, continues its intensive efforts to further protect the cultural heritage both at a local and an international level. These actions are always conducted in close collaboration with the National Committee for Combatting the Looting and Illicit Trafficking of Antiquities. Priorities continue to be the intensification of targeted investigations that aim to identify and repatriate illicitly trafficked cultural objects, the development of new technologies in this field, the training of personnel, and last but not least, the sensitisation of the general public on such issues, considering that the role of the public has proven to be extremely crucial in such matters.
