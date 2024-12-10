Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Launches Major Energy Efficiency Initiative with Energia and Ameresco

It's the responsible and environmentally conscious thing to do for our students, our taxpayers, and our overall community.” — Brian S. Fried, Assistant Superintendent for Business

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarrytown, NY – The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns is set to embark on an ambitious Energy Performance Contract (EPC) in partnership with Energia , a leading energy consulting firm, and Ameresco, a renowned energy service company (ESCO). This forward thinking initiative will bring significant energy efficiency improvements and infrastructure upgrades to five district buildings, with construction slated to begin in the summer of 2025 and anticipated to be completed by fall 2026.The project will implement a comprehensive range of energy-saving measures tailored to each building, including lighting system improvements, upgrading and recommissioning energy management systems, expanding EMS with pneumatic replacements, reducing infiltration, adding pipe or tank insulation, replacing roofs, and installing roof-mounted solar panels.The improvements will benefit the following district buildings: Sleepy Hollow High/Middle School, John Paulding School, Tappan Hill School, Irving Middle School, and the Administration Building.Brian S. Fried, Assistant Superintendent for Business, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating:"This Energy Performance Contract will have the effect of completing an additional and approximate $6M worth of needed capital project work. The work comes at no additional cost to the taxpayers. It will be funded by the reduction in cost of utilities based on the energy savings. We also will be eligible for State Aid and grant funding on the project. It's the responsible and environmentally conscious thing to do for our students, our taxpayers, and our overall community."This project represents a major step forward in the district's commitment to sustainability, fiscal responsibility, and providing a safe, comfortable, and energy-efficient learning environment for students and staff. The partnership with Energia and Ameresco ensures that the district’s goals of efficiency and environmental stewardship will be met through cutting-edge technology and a collaborative approach.ABOUT ENERGIAEnergia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Owner’s technical, financial, and statutory compliance representative. This approach allows agencies to enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 140 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements, and improved learning environments for over one million schoolchildren. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com

