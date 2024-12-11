Napa Valley, California Architectural Marvel with Award-Winning Vineyards to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

3000 Mount Veeder Road, Mount Veeder, Napa Valley, California 130± acre estate on two legal parcels with 8+ acres of premium Cabernet vineyards Designed by renowned architect David Connor with modern and avant-garde elements Architecturally significant villa with panoramic Napa Valley views Includes caretaker's home, wine cellar, and ample water resources for vineyard care and more

The contemporary estate is set to auction in cooperation with The Goodrich Group of Sotheby’s International Realty – St. Helena Brokerage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exceptional Napa Valley estate, blending architectural artistry with premium vineyards and breathtaking views, is scheduled to be auctioned next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Listed for US$19.5 million, the one-of-a-kind estate will be offered in cooperation with Arthur Goodrich and Federico Parlagreco of The Goodrich Group at Sotheby’s International Realty – St. Helena Brokerage. Starting bids are expected between US$7.5 million and US$14 million, with bidding opening on 16 January and culminating during a live auction on 29 January as part of Sotheby’s Visions of America sales series in New York City.

Set at 3000 Mount Veeder Road in Napa, California, and masterfully designed by UK-based architect David Connor, the estate covers approximately 130 acres spanning two legal parcels and offers 10,647 square feet of living space. The main villa, guest tower, and pool create a masterpiece that harmonizes visually with the surrounding landscape, while sculptural features add a dynamic artistic element to the property. Originally created for Thomas Lundstrom, heir to the Wasa Swedish crisp bread fortune, the property stands out for its bold design, merging fundamentals of modernism, art deco, and deconstructivism. Highlights include a front entrance inspired by the Temple of Dendur, a cantilevered second floor, and a primary bedroom in an eye-catching triangular shape pointing toward the Valley. Featured in the seminal 1998 book Twentieth-Century Architecture: The Structures That Shaped the Century, the property has long been recognized for its daring architectural style.

“This estate offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a true architectural masterpiece in the heart of Napa Valley. Its timeless design and sweeping valley and mountain views create an experience that is both elegant and distinctive,” said Goodrich. “For those seeking the ultimate wine country lifestyle, this property delivers not only an extraordinary home but also an immersive connection to the land’s natural beauty.”

The estate includes over eight acres of award-winning Cabernet vineyards, which produce approximately 500 cases of wine annually. The main residence features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a fireside living room, a cozy library, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and a fitness room. Additional amenities include a two-bedroom, two-bathroom caretaker’s home, a charming log cabin, a detached garage, and ample water resources for vineyard care. The property’s standout feature is the distinguished five-story guest tower, offering sweeping 360-degree views of Napa Valley. As the tallest habitable structure in Napa County, the tower’s upper levels provide unparalleled vistas, culminating in a crow’s nest that is perfect for stargazing or enjoying a glass of estate-grown wine.

“This exceptional estate offers an exclusive private refuge that captures the true essence of Napa Valley,” said Goodrich. “With its remarkable architecture, viticulture, and location, this property represents an unparalleled opportunity for buyers seeking both luxury living and an award-winning premium wine to call their own."

"This estate reflects a vision of excellence, blending Napa Valley’s natural beauty with world-class design,” said current owners, Clint and Janet Reilly. “Choosing to collaborate with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions opens the door to a worldwide network of discerning buyers—individuals who we feel confident will value the home’s unique character, privacy, and elegance—and we look forward to handing the keys to the next steward of this remarkable estate soon.”

Nestled in the heart of Napa Valley’s prestigious Mount Veeder AVA, the estate offers an unrivaled location for those seeking privacy, luxury, and natural beauty. Located just minutes from downtown Napa and the Napa Airport private terminal, the property provides easy access to world-class wineries and producers such as Opus One, Screaming Eagle, Harlan Estate, and Colgan Cellars, and Michelin-starred restaurants The French Laundry, Kenzo, and Press. The stunning backdrop of rolling hills and panoramic vineyard views make this estate an exceptional retreat, while the estate's proximity to San Francisco offers an ideal balance of seclusion and connectivity.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

3000 Mount Veeder Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually, and via Open Houses every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4pm through the bidding cycle, between December 9th to January 29th.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

3000 Mount Veeder Road | Mount Veeder, Napa, CA

