Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $US7 Million for Largest Private Residence in Vail and Beaver Creek

The auction closes online on 16 April in cooperation with Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at $7 million for 181 South Fairway Drive, the largest private residence in the prestigious ski communities of Vail and Beaver Creek, Colorado. Listed for $25 million in cooperation with Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, bidding for the mountain estate is open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate on 16 April.

Spanning 20,210 square feet, this grand mountain estate sits on one of Beaver Creek’s largest homesites and was designed in 1985 by renowned Colorado modernist architect Charles Sink. The home is ideal for grand-scale entertaining, featuring ballroom-inspired living spaces, a wine salon with capacity for 2,000 bottles, and dual kitchens, including a commercial-grade kitchen.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot primary suite offers two private lounge areas, expansive cherry wood closets, and a private staircase leading to the indoor pool and spa. The wellness area includes a sauna, private changing suites, and additional bathrooms, creating a true sanctuary for relaxation.

According to Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, “This is an unparalleled opportunity to own the largest private residence in Vail and Beaver Creek. With over 20,000 square feet and one of the largest homesites in Beaver Creek, this estate presents a rare chance to redefine luxury living in one of the most exclusive locations in the Vail Valley. A true masterpiece waiting for its next visionary owner.”

Nestled in the exclusive, gated Beaver Creek Resort, the estate offers premier access to 167 trails across 2,082 acres, with world-class skiing, hiking, and mountain biking steps away. Minutes from Vail, it also provides easy access to top-tier dining, shopping, and cultural attractions.

Beaver Creek’s 24-hour Dial-A-Ride shuttle service provides quick access to Beaver Creek Village for skiing, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Designed for effortless living, the property features multiple terraces, a gazebo dining area with an outdoor kitchenette, and scenic views of the creek and golf course. Additional amenities include a four-car garage, expansive laundry facilities, and a grand entryway.

Beaver Creek Resort is celebrated for its luxury lifestyle and welcoming atmosphere, offering a world-class ski experience paired with signature après-ski traditions. Beyond winter sports, the resort transforms into a summer retreat with alpine lake hikes, fly-fishing, and aspen-lined biking trails. The Beaver Creek Golf Club, designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr., along with cultural events such as performances at the Vilar Performing Arts Center and seasonal festivals, further enhance the year-round appeal. Just 30 miles from the Vail Valley Jet Center and Eagle County Regional Airport, and within easy reach of Denver International Airport, the estate combines convenience with privacy, making it an unparalleled mountain retreat.

