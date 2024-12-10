eChemicles announces strategic collaboration with Bosch Thin Metal Technologies on scaling-up CO2 electrolyser stacks

eChemicles and Bosch Thin Plate Technology leaders sign the Joint Development Agreement

eChemicles, pioneering in CO2 electrolysis, announces strategic partnership with Bosch Thin Metal Technologies to scale its novel CO2 utilization technology.

SZEGED, CSONGRAD-CSANAD, HUNGARY, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eChemicles, pioneering in CO2 electrolysis, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Bosch Thin Metal Technologies to accelerate the commercialization of a novel carbon dioxide utilization (CCU) technology.

The electrochemical reduction of carbon dioxide (i.e., its conversion to more reduced chemical species using electrical energy) is a promising waste-to-wealth approach, generating high-value, green chemicals which can be readily used in the chemical value chain in several industries (such as chemicals, steel, petrochemicals, plastics, and synthetic fuels). Coupled with carbon-free electricity sources, the process provides a completely environmentally sustainable solution.

eChemicles based in Hungary, Szeged, was formed in 2022, based on 8 years of cutting-edge research at the University of Szeged. Based on its proprietary membrane electrode assembly, stack, and system technologies, eChemicles has developed the world’s first containerized low temperature CO2 electrolyzer system, producing green CO. As the next step, eChemicles is scaling-up its best-in-class technology towards industrial capacities.

Bosch Transmission Technology B.V. based in Tilburg, The Netherlands, is expanding its activities for high-tech metal applications beyond pushbelts under the name of Bosch Thin Metal Technologies. These activities include lamination stacks for electric motors and air foil bearings for a wide field of applications. Beyond this, they wish to explore high-tech thin metal technologies for sustainable electrolysis applications.

In line with the recently signed joint development agreement, Bosch Thin Metal Technologies leverage their expertise in high-precision manufacturing and the utilization of advanced techniques such as thin-metal stamping, supporting the scale-up of CO2 electrolyser stack production.

This partnership will enable the delivery of advanced green solutions to a wider user base in a timely manner. We are teamed up to scale up, for a better tomorrow.

Thilo A. Müller, Bosch Thin Metal Technologies, Senior Vice President said:

This joint development agreement with eChemicles fits to our general strategy to contribute to the development of sustainable green technologies addressing the challenges of today’s industry. We are happy to cooperate with eChemicles, an enthusiastic and entrepreneurial partner to jointly tackle technological challenges related to CO2 electrolysis.

Csaba Janáky, eChemicles, co-Founder and CEO said:

We are very pleased to work with Bosch in scaling up the production process of our electrolyzer stack. This will help us to provide reliable and cost-efficient CO2 conversion solutions for our customers, helping them to decarbonize their activities. At eChemicles we believe in long-term partnerships, like the one with Bosch, which allows us to focus on our core expertise and expedite market entry.

