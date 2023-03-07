Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,552 in the last 365 days.

eChemicles Receives Investment from Blue Planet VC Fund

Electrolyzer expertise for a better tomorrow

Funding accelerates commercialization of disruptive carbon dioxide utilization technology

SZEGED, HUNGARY, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eChemicles today announced an investment of $1.3 M from the Blue Planet Venture Capital Fund. With the investment, eChemicles will accelerate the commercialization of its disruptive electrolyzer technology, which converts waste CO2 to valuable chemicals (more information at www.echemicles.com ). It will help fund technology scale-up, hire engineering talent, and expand marketing activities.

Dr. Csaba Janáky, eChemicles co-founder and Chairman of the Board explained: “We have developed and patented the first scalable low temperature electrolyzer stack, which will enable efficient electrochemical CO2 conversion at an industrial scale, using renewable energy. The technology possesses class-leading innovations to become an industrially viable solution once available at scale”.

Gábor Dányi, CEO of Blue Planet VC Fund considers this investment as an important milestone, as this is their first one, which focuses on a deeptech solution in the energy arena. “With the current turbulent energy situation in Europe, green solutions, substituting fossil resources, are more important than ever before” he says.

The Blue Planet VC Fund focuses on innovative companies, active in climate change mitigation and sustainable water management. Having the headquarter in Budapest, their primary geographical focus is Central Europe, but looking at companies with global ambitions.

Csaba Janáky
eChemicles
info@echemicles.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

eChemicles Receives Investment from Blue Planet VC Fund

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Science, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more