eChemicles Receives Investment from Blue Planet VC Fund

Electrolyzer expertise for a better tomorrow

Funding accelerates commercialization of disruptive carbon dioxide utilization technology

SZEGED, HUNGARY, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eChemicles today announced an investment of $1.3 M from the Blue Planet Venture Capital Fund. With the investment, eChemicles will accelerate the commercialization of its disruptive electrolyzer technology, which converts waste CO2 to valuable chemicals (more information at www.echemicles.com ). It will help fund technology scale-up, hire engineering talent, and expand marketing activities.

Dr. Csaba Janáky, eChemicles co-founder and Chairman of the Board explained: “We have developed and patented the first scalable low temperature electrolyzer stack, which will enable efficient electrochemical CO2 conversion at an industrial scale, using renewable energy. The technology possesses class-leading innovations to become an industrially viable solution once available at scale”.

Gábor Dányi, CEO of Blue Planet VC Fund considers this investment as an important milestone, as this is their first one, which focuses on a deeptech solution in the energy arena. “With the current turbulent energy situation in Europe, green solutions, substituting fossil resources, are more important than ever before” he says.

The Blue Planet VC Fund focuses on innovative companies, active in climate change mitigation and sustainable water management. Having the headquarter in Budapest, their primary geographical focus is Central Europe, but looking at companies with global ambitions.