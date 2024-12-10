Syndacast Achieves Breakthrough Results with Google's Performance Max for Travel Goals Campaigns

Hotel ads taken to the next level Syndacast's Digital Media Experts Award of Leading Performance Digital Marketing Agency in Asia for 2024

Syndacast is among the few pioneering marketing agencies in the region working with this innovative ad product

We’re proud to be at the forefront of this exciting development for Southeast Asia’s travel industry” — Tom Nguyen

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syndacast, Asia’s leading performance-driven digital marketing agency for travel sector, has unveiled its first batch of successful Google Performance Max for Travel Goals (PMTG) campaigns in partnership with pioneering Southeast Asian hotels. Tom Nguyen, Syndacast’s Managing Director, confirmed a remarkable 20% increase in direct booking volumes and revenue within just two months of implementation, marking a transformative milestone for the region’s hospitality industry.

Initially launched in the US and EU, PMTG has only recently become available in Asia in the past few months, giving early adopters a competitive edge in the ever-evolving travel market. Syndacast is among the few pioneering marketing agencies in the region working with this innovative ad product. The agency has leveraged its expertise to maximize the potential of PMTG, which combines Google’s advanced machine learning with hyper-targeted strategies tailored specifically for the travel sector.

Collaborating closely with Google’s Travel Vertical Team in Europe, Syndacast has addressed known risks of the traditional Performance Max campaigns, such as targeting inefficiencies and inconsistent results. Through many A/B testing activities and strategic insights, Syndacast has fine-tuned its approach to deliver superior targeting accuracy and sustainable ROI for its clients.

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of this exciting development for Southeast Asia’s travel industry,” said Tom Nguyen. “Google's PMTG has proven to be one of the game-changing agents in 2025, and our results showcase its potential to redefine how hotels connect with their audience and drive direct bookings.”

Syndacast invites Southeast Asian hotels to join this exclusive opportunity as pioneers of PMTG campaigns. This groundbreaking initiative is poised to shape the future of digital marketing for the travel industry in the coming year, offering much wider reach and potential increments.

For hotels interested in being at the forefront of this innovation, please contact info@syndacast.com for a free consultation.

About Syndacast

Syndacast is Asia’s leading digital marketing agency specializing in performance-driven strategies for the luxury, travel and hospitality sector. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, Syndacast works closely with top global platforms to provide cutting-edge solutions tailored to its clients' unique needs.

Media Contact

Email: tung.n@syndacast.com

Website: www.syndacast.com

Increase direct booking revenue with Syndacast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.